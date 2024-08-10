Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Ma Writes Name in History with Perfect Olympic Finish | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





By Kristel Hu PARIS (Reuters) – Ma Long stood on the podium, the gold medal glittering around his neck as the crowd erupted in applause. He was no stranger to gold, but he paused to take a good look at it. On Friday, Ma, one of the sport's greatest heroes, wrote his name into the history books by becoming China's most decorated Olympic athlete with a total of six gold medals, starting at the London 2012 Games. Together with his teammates Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin, Ma and his team won against Sweden, marking a perfect end to his own illustrious Olympic journey. These are my last Olympics and the experience is perfect. I feel very proud and happy, said Ma, who said he will be busy exchanging pins with teams from other countries in the few days left of the Olympics. Ma is already known as the sport's greatest of all time (GOAT) and he said he was happy to have ended his last Olympics on such a high note after he and teammates Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin defeated Sweden on Friday. Ma grew up in northeastern China and is now married with a child. He has had an unusually long career, representing his country at three consecutive Olympic Games, which dominates table tennis like no other. Ma did not want to emphasize his personal achievements, but attributed his success to the strong support of the team in China. After winning gold, Ma paid tribute to Timo Boll, the four-time Olympic medalist who retired from international competition earlier this week in Paris after his team, Germany, was eliminated. I was also very moved at that moment. Boll's retirement marks the end of a career that undoubtedly influenced many athletes, including myself. He has earned a lot of respect. This is what makes great athletes special, they provide unforgettable experiences for ordinary people. The only moment he perhaps sounded less humble was when asked about Sweden's prospects for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. From the performance of the Swedish teams this time, you can see that they still have a strong impact and a strong will for the championship. I look forward to them doing even better. But I still believe that the Chinese team remains the strongest. Ma says that at 35, he has no plans to retire completely, hoping to continue inspiring others with his legendary career. They can continue to experience the charm of top-level sport, whether it is the willingness to give everything for their dreams or the experiences that every athlete goes through, Ma said. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in Paris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtaq.com/2024/08/09/olympics-table-tennis-chinas-ma-writes-name-in-history-books-with-perfect-olympic-ending/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos