Vacancy: Physiotherapist, Women's Cricket – Edgbaston





Join Warwickshire County Cricket Club as a Bears Womens Physiotherapist on a full-time 12 month maternity replacement within our Elite Cricket department. About us Warwickshire County Cricket Club is on a mission to become the best cricket business in the world. Our home ground is Edgbaston Stadium, one of the leading venues in world cricket, renowned for its atmosphere and hosting some of the greatest and most iconic moments in cricket. We are pioneers of new innovations in our sport and the next step is the launch of our new fully professional Bears Womens team, which will compete in a revamped national competition structure next year. Our values We are Bears and our values ​​are the heartbeat of everything we do: Passion: Real passion for what we do

Real passion for what we do Respect: Our history and who we are

Our history and who we are Innovation: We are not afraid to be different

We are not afraid to be different Diversity: In our people and our thinking

In our people and our thinking Excellence: We want to be the best About the role Based at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, with regular travel to various match venues, to provide high quality physiotherapy and healthcare to our players. Working closely with the Principal Physiotherapist, Chief Medical Officer and the multidisciplinary team, you will ensure the health, fitness and availability of the player, supporting their rehabilitation and development. You will also lead clinical, performance and research projects, and contribute to the advancement of sports medicine. Candidates must be registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), have demonstrable experience in musculoskeletal physiotherapy, performance sport and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills. They must also maintain a flexible approach to work at all times, including the requirement to undertake other duties and responsibilities as required. For more information about the position, including detailed responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the job description available here. Why should you join us? Passionate environment: Work in the exciting world of cricket, surrounded by dedicated professionals.

Work in the exciting world of cricket, surrounded by dedicated professionals. Advanced facilities: Come work at Edgbaston Stadium, a world-class stadium that hosts some of the most exciting cricket and live events.

Come work at Edgbaston Stadium, a world-class stadium that hosts some of the most exciting cricket and live events. Exciting benefits: Enjoy perks such as free on-site parking, higher pension contributions, private healthcare, Christmas closure, wellness week and much more!

Enjoy perks such as free on-site parking, higher pension contributions, private healthcare, Christmas closure, wellness week and much more! Career development: Fulfill your potential with career development opportunities and a chance to make your mark on the cricket industry.

Fulfill your potential with career development opportunities and a chance to make your mark on the cricket industry. Team spirit: Be part of a team that celebrates success, supports each other and makes a real impact. Join us on a journey Are you ready to take the leap into a challenging career at WCCC? Complete the WCCC application form here around noon August 21, 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be notified by 27th August. Should you have any difficulty accessing this form, please contact [email protected]. Interviews will take place in person at Edgbaston Stadium in the week commencing 2 September 2024. Policy Statement on Equal Opportunities at Work Warwickshire County Cricket Club ensures that all existing and potential employees receive equal treatment and is committed to the elimination of unlawful or unfair discrimination on the grounds of sex, race, disability, colour, ethnic and national origin, nationality, sexuality, marital status, responsibility for dependants, religion, trade union activity and age (up to 65 years). It is the intention of Warwickshire County Cricket Club that its workforce, at all levels, reflects the population of the town. To achieve this Warwickshire County Cricket Club will take active and positive steps to eliminate discrimination, reduce the effects of past discrimination and promote equality in employment. Security Statement Warwickshire CCC is proud to be at the forefront of safeguarding in cricket. Our commitment extends beyond the cricket field and emphasises the importance of fostering an atmosphere of trust, respect and safeguarding. Through ongoing training, awareness programmes and the implementation of best practice, we aim to create an environment where everyone feels safe, valued and empowered. We understand the responsibility that comes with dealing with children, young people and vulnerable adults and we remain vigilant in maintaining the highest standards of safeguarding in all facets of our business. As such, roles involving any form of regulated activity or any interaction with children, young people or vulnerable adults are subject to a safer recruitment process: ECB DBS clearance is mandatory prior to acceptance of the role. Statement on safer recruitment Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Warwickshire Cricket Foundation are fully committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for children and adults to enjoy the game. It is essential that Safer Recruitment practices are followed to ensure that all staff and volunteers are suitable for their role, are appropriately screened and supported by the club.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edgbaston.com/news/job-vacancy-physiotherapist-womens-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos