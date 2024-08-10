Sports
Olympic Games | China retains gold in men's table tennis team at Paris 2024
Silver medalists Truls Moregard, Kristian Karlsson and Anton Kallberg of Sweden, gold medalists Wang Chuqin, Ma Long and Fan Zhendong of China and bronze medalists Felix Lebrun, Alexis Lebrun and Simon Gauzy of France (left to right) pose for photos during the victory ceremony of the men's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
PARIS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The Chinese men's table tennis team defended their Olympic title in Paris 2024 by beating Sweden 3-0 on Friday.
With the star trio of Ma Long, Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong, China triumphed after a series of one doubles and two singles matches against Sweden's Anton Kallberg, Kristian Karlsson and Truls Moregard, each ending in a narrow 3-2 victory at the South Paris Arena.
The victory marks China's fifth consecutive men's team title since the event was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, confirming its supremacy in the sport.
Ma, reflecting on the Paris Olympics, named this final as his most memorable rivalry. “The Swedish team has been one of China's main rivals for decades. So we have prepared extensively for the final.”
Earlier in the day, France claimed the bronze medal by beating Japan, the first medal ever for the host nation in a team table tennis tournament.
Now that the Chinese men's team has won gold, the 35-year-old Ma is the most decorated Chinese Olympian with six gold medals.
“The last 12 years have been a journey of highs and lows, and I am incredibly grateful. I have played different roles in every Olympic Games,” the veteran player shared.
“After Tokyo I didn't expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow both mentally and technically,” he said.
Ma also announced that the Paris Olympics would be his last Games. “This gold medal is a perfect ending to my Olympic journey.”
“But maybe you will see me on the international table tennis stage in the future,” he added.
Having already won gold in the mixed doubles, men's and women's singles and now the men's team event, China is on course to win all five gold medals in table tennis at the Paris Olympics. Only the women's team final remains on the schedule on Saturday.
Fan Zhendong (R) of China competes against Truls Moregard of Sweden during the China-Sweden table tennis gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Ma Long (1st R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Anton Kallberg (1st L)/Kristian Karlsson of Sweden during the men's table tennis team gold medal match between China and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Wang Chuqin (1st R), Ma Long (2nd R), Fan Zhendong (1st L) of China and their coach Wang Hao (2nd L) celebrate the gold medal of the men's team in table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Gold medalists Wang Chuqin, Ma Long and Fan Zhendong (left to right) of China react during the victory ceremony of the men's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Wang Chuqin (1st R), Ma Long (2nd R), Fan Zhendong (1st L) of China and their coach Wang Hao (2nd L) celebrate the gold medal of the men's team in table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Fan Zhendong of China participates in the team gold medal event in men's table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong of China participates in the men's team table tennis gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ma Long (L)/Wang Chuqin of China react during their match against Anton Kallberg/Kristian Karlsson of Sweden during the men's table tennis team gold medal match between China and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
