Sports
Charlie Barnard signs first professional contract with Lancashire
Lancashire Cricket are pleased to announce that England Under-19 international Charlie Barnard has signed his first professional contract with the club, signing a multi-year deal.
The left-handed spinner made his debut for Lancashire's first team against Durham at Sedbergh School in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup last month and has since played five matches in the competition, impressing with four wickets.
The 19-year-old Barnard is a product of the Lancashire Academy and has been playing club cricket at Hyde Cricket Club since the 2022 season.
Previously, Barnard was part of Cheshire County's age group system and played for Newton Cricket Club before moving to Hyde.
Barnard represented England at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa this year, taking two wickets, and was also in this summer's Test match win against Sri Lanka at Cheltenham.
Speaking to LancsTV, Charlie Barnard said:: It is an incredible feeling to sign my first professional contract with Lancashire. This is something I have been working towards for the past three years since joining the Academy.
I was very excited when the opportunity came up. I found out a few weeks ago when I was on the road with England Under 19s. It was a very proud moment for me and my family.
It was incredible to make my first team debut last month. It was a bit unexpected. I didn't think I would start in the first few games but Benky [Dale Benkenstein]gave me the opportunity and I've really enjoyed it so far and I'm looking forward to continuing.
Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton commented: I would like to congratulate Charlie and his family on reaching this milestone and signing their first professional contract.
It is a reward for all the hard work and dedication so far and Charlie will now take the next steps in his cricket career with the full support of everyone here at Lancashire.
We have been very impressed with Charlie's first steps into first team cricket this summer and we look forward to watching him grow with us over the coming years.
