USA vs Brazil, Paris 2024 Women's Olympic Games Final





The US Women's National Team (USWNT) will be in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Football tournament at the Stade de France in the early hours of Sunday. The USA vs Brazil Olympics Football final in Paris 2024 will be broadcast live in Australia. The US vs BRA Football The match kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday. The USWNT, seeking a fifth Olympic gold medal, has won all of its matches so far in Paris 2024. The team, coached by Emma Hayes, won Group B with three victories, including a 2-1 win over the Matildas. In the knockout stage, the United States defeated Japan in the quarterfinals and Germany in the semifinals – both 1-0. The Brazilian women's national football team reached the knockout stage by being one of the top two teams to finish third in the group stage. They had lost two of their three matches in Group C after beating Nigeria 1-0 in their opening match. However, Brazil produced two major performances in the knockout stages, first by beating hosts France in the quarter-finals, and then later beating Spain 4-2 in the semi-finals to reach the final at the Olympics for the third time. Women's Football Head to Head USA vs Brazil This is the third time that the US and Brazil have faced each other in the women's Olympic soccer final. In Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, the USWNT defeated Brazil to win a gold medal. In total, these teams have played 40 competitive matches, with the USWNT winning 32. Brazil has won only three times. Since the introduction of women's soccer to the Olympic curriculum in Atlanta 1996, the US has won four of the seven Olympic tournaments. At the last edition in Tokyo they won a bronze medal by beating Australia in the play-off. Brazil has now won two silver medals at the Summer Games. How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics soccer final, USA vs Brazil, live in Australia Live streaming of the women's soccer final of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, USA vs. Brazil, is available on 9Now and Stan. VSWNT vs BRA The football match will be broadcast live on Network Nine TV channels in Australia.

