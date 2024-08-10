Table tennis player Ma Long makes history for China at the Paris Games with his sixth Olympic gold medal





PARIS (AP) Ma Long became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in Olympic history when he helped China win the men's Olympic Games. table tennis team final at the Paris Games on friday. China defeated Sweden to secure its fifth consecutive team victory, while Ma won his sixth gold medal, making him the most decorated table tennis player at the Olympics. Ma, 35, has won at least one gold medal at every Summer Olympics in London since 2012. The last 12 years have been a journey full of ups and downs, and I feel incredibly lucky. I have played many different roles in every Olympic Games, he said. After Tokyo, I did not expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow mentally and technically. This gold medal is a great way to end my Olympic journey. Ma is the only player with four gold medals in the team event, which he won in Paris, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and London. He won his singles gold medals in Tokyo and Rio. He did not play in the singles tournament in Paris. Ma said he was ending his Olympic career, but not completely quitting competition. “Maybe you will see me on the international table tennis stage in the future,” he said. China, long the dominant force in table tennis, has won four Olympic gold medals in Paris so far, with the other victories in the men's and women's singles and mixed doubles events. The women's team final is Saturday, with China taking on Japan. China has won 36 of the 41 gold medals since the sport was added to the Olympic programme in Seoul in 1988. France won bronze in the men's team event in a match against Japan. It was France's first ever medal in the team event. “It was incredible,” said 17-year-old Frenchman Felix Lebrun. It was a dream for all three of us to experience it together after an incredible match. These were unforgettable emotions and we will remember it for a long time. It is a magical moment and we were delighted to share it with the team and the public. AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itemonline.com/table-tennis-player-ma-long-makes-history-for-china-at-paris-games-with-his-sixth/article_5ec85948-2837-50d1-96d6-37cc42784e43.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos