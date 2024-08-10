Madden 25 needs to avoid EA College Football 25's massive customization problem





Travis Kelce – Madden 25 Credit: EA I've enjoyed playing EA College Football 25, and the most recent patch has served the game well. That said, an issue with the game has become an even bigger problem than I originally thought. And now I'm starting to worry about Madden 25's reportedly improved customization options. I heard back in May that College Football 25 would have some significant limitations on customization, but I figured I might eventually look into it, especially for Year 1. Unfortunately, while the game is still fun to play, I feel more limited by the restrictions, and it negatively impacts my experience. For those who don’t know, College Football 25 does not allow users to edit attributes or physical appearance of NIL players, which makes up about 90% of the game’s player roster. There are limitations on the options for the few players you can edit. When you find a player on an editable roster, you can change their name, height, weight, and attributes, but you can’t edit their face or jersey number. I knew this months ago, so while it wasn’t ideal, I started thinking of solutions to bring back the personalization and salvage an aspect of the sandbox experience that has brought thousands of hours of enjoyment to NCAA Football. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> College Football 25 has TeamBuilder, an excellent concept on the surface. There are some amazing things about the return of the website-based tool. The image uploader and uniform customization are as advertised. Both allow you to create your school with the identity of your choice. Stadium customization is also strong. The inability to edit players on the TeamBuilder site could be stronger, but I understand it because of EA's safer-than-sorry approach to in-game customization. I'm struggling to find a reasonable excuse for the developer regarding the inability to fully edit your TeamBuilder school roster in-game. Once you upload your TeamBuilder team to the game, you have to add them to Dynasty Mode in order to edit the roster, which feels unnecessary. Once you’re in, you can only edit their name, height, weight, and accessories. The user is locked into the list that was automatically generated when the school was created on the TeamBuilder website. That restriction takes a lot of control away from the user, making the school I created feel less like my team. Now that TeamBuilder is coming to Madden 25, the feature will be a huge failure if it comes with the same limitations. EA has said that users will be able to create 32 teams from TeamBuilder for a Madden franchise mode experience. However, if you are not allowed to edit or create players through the website or while they are in-game, many users will feel like they have been scammed and get excited about a feature that only promises huge improvements in customization options, but ultimately fails to deliver on the promises they were made. Both games have shown a marked improvement in gameplay and visual appeal. It would be a shame if the customization options that could change the series were drastically reduced. Let's hope the NFL product doesn't follow the college example. Madden 25 is out on all platforms on August 16.

