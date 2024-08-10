Visitors to Scotland can play 'real' tennis on the world's oldest tennis court, which is 500 years old

Thirty kilometres from the birthplace of golf lies a different kind of sporting pilgrimage site: the oldest tennis court in the world.

But this is no Wimbledon. The 50 active members of the Falkland Palace Royal Tennis Club play a form of the sport that is considered “real” tennis, based on the fact that it predates lawn tennis by more than 300 years.

Falkland Palace is situated near the picturesque Lomond Hills, just half an hour's drive from St Andrews. The palace was built in 1539 by King James V of Scotland.

'Real' tennis is played on a hard court surrounded by four walls. It became popular with the nobility throughout Europe in the 15th century and involves the use of complex wall and floor markings to calculate scores.

The members are happy to invite visitors to give it a try, as they are convinced that they are keeping alive a centuries-old tradition.

Club member Kevin Gilbert was introduced to the game while living in Australia, where some of the remaining 50 courts are located. After retiring to Scotland, he sought another place to play the game, as half of the world's real tennis courts are in the UK.

“It's played very differently to tennis, which originated in the 19th century,” Kevin told British news outlet SWNS. “The game involves hitting the ball off the roof of a penthouse, and you can also hit it off the walls, and there are other quirks of the game that can help you win points.”

“We have about 40 members from Scotland and we have others who come and play once in a blue moon. The Palace allows us to use the pitch and their visitors sometimes come during the sessions that we run, they can watch us play and we often invite them to join in.”

“We are excited to offer the opportunity to visit us and play on the field,” he added.

Modern tennis, also known as grass tennis, was created to give the average player the opportunity to participate in the game without the need for a specially constructed court. However, fans of real tennis say that they find it important to be able to play the game as it was originally intended.

“At that time, only the royal family and the upper class could afford to play on these courts,” Gilbert said. “When lawn tennis was invented in the mid-1800s, a journalist is said to have coined the term real tennis to refer to the original game.”

The Falkland Palacewith the pitch simply being part of the grounds, maintained by the National Trust of Scotland, but the club hopes to raise funds for maintenance and improvements next year as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

The palace welcomes thousands of visitors every year, some of whom send an email or write in advance to ask if they can play on the field.

