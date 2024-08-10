Netherlands equalizes in fourth quarter of women's final





Day 15 Preview in Paris 2024 It was an action packed day in Paris and believe it or not, there are only two more days to go. Thanks for reporting live on all the medals today, we'll be back tomorrow for more. This is what you can expect from day 15 on August 10. It is thepenultimate day of actionin Paris 2024 with a bumper39 gold medal eventsto offer, including what used to be the traditional closing event of athletics: themarathon for men(8:00 a.m.), which swaps places with the women's race to showcase the achievements of female athletes at the first gender-equal Olympic Games. The athletics programme in the stadium will conclude with 8 finals, including themen's high jump (7:10 PM), the event in which Gianmarco Tamberi And Mutaz Barshim Both have reached this year's final, but are both struggling with injuries or illness. There will also be a number of team sports tournaments to conclude, including inmen basketball,women's football,women's handball,men's volleyballAndwomen's water polo. Athletics (track and field) – Kipchoge aims for unprecedented triple victory Themarathon for men(8am) could produce the first three-time Olympic champion in history as KenyaEliud Kipchogeis trying to become the first marathon runner to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. Only Abebe Bikila (1960, 1964) and Waldemar Cierpinski (1976, 1980), along with Kipchoge (2016, 2020), are the only ones to have won the prize twice. All eyes will be on Kipchoge to see if he can make history, but at the same time there will also be a sense of “what might have been” as the late world record holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a car accident just before the Games. Basketball – Will the American “Dream Team” win again this season, or can the hosts spring a surprise? The 2020 Tokyo men's basketball final came down to Team USA and France, with the US winning. This year, there will be a repeat. Given the strength of the American team, composed of NBA stars, includingLeBron James,Kevin Durant,Steph CurryAndJoel Embiidthey are, as always, favourites to win gold again. But hosts France will be looking to play the spoilsport on home soil, cheered on by a raucous crowd at the Bercy Arena. They will also have their own firepower inVictor WembanyanaAndRudy Gobertalthough Embiid's loss to the US was a sour note and he will undoubtedly receive a warm reception from the public. Can they pull off a surprise and win a famous gold medal? Football – USWNT aims to return to the top TheUS women's national teamhas not won a major international title since the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and no Olympic gold since London 2012. It’s a run that has gone on too long in the eyes of USWNT fans. Last time out in Tokyo, a disappointing semifinal exit by eventual champions Canada ended their hopes, though they did go on to win bronze. This year the US National Team has theW Golden CupAndSheBelieves Cupwhile they will encounter an enemyBrazilwho will haveMartha back from suspension and potentially playing her farewell match if she sticks to her plan to retire after Paris 2024. Medal Events Artistic swimming

19:3021:45:Duet-free routine Athletics (track and field)

08:0011:00:M-marathon;19:10:M high jump final;19:15:M 800m final;19:30:W javelin throw final;19:35:W 100m hurdles final;19:50:M 5000m final;20:15:W 1500m final;21:00:M 4x400m relay final;21:14:W 4x400m relay final Basketball

11:0013:00:M bronze medal game;21:3023:30:M gold medal game Beach volleyball

21:0022:00:M bronze medal competition;22:3023:30:M gold medal competition Boxing

21:3021:46:W 57kg final;21:4722:03:M 57kg final;22:3422:50:W 75kg final;22:5123:06:M +92kg final Break

21:1921:40:B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle, B-Boys Gold Medal Battle Canoe sprint

13:0013:10:W K-1 500m final A;13:2013:30:M K-1 1000m final A;13:5014:00:W C-1 200m final A cycling track)

17:5918:53:M Madison final To dive

15:0016:40:M 10m platform final Football

17:0020:00:W gold medal match Golf

09:0018:00:W round 4 Handball

10:0012:00:W bronze medal competition;15:0017:00:W gold medal match Modern Pentathlon

19:1019:30:M last laser run Rhythmic gymnastics

14:0015:30:Group all-round final Sport climbing

10:1513:14:W Boulder & Lead finals Table tennis

10:0013:00: W team bronze medal match;15:0018:00: W team gold medal match Taekwondo

20:1921:33:M +80kg medal events;20:3521:52:W +67kg medal matches Volley-ball

13:0015:30:M gold medal competition;17:1519:45:W bronze medal competition Water polo

10:3512:05:W bronze medal competition;15:3517:05:W gold medal match Weightlifting

11:3013:38:M 102kg;16:0018:08:Weight 81kg;20:3022:38:M+102kg Wrestling

19:3020:05:M freestyle 74kg medal final;20:0520:40:M freestyle 125kg medal final;20:5021:25:W freestyle 62kg final The full day programme can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/live-updates/cbcdd6a5-8acc-40a0-94e6-23f29537786f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos