Chinese dominance in diving and table tennis continues, Nasar posts record win – Sports

PARIS: China on Friday won gold medals at the Paris Olympics in diving and table tennis, with Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar setting a world record performance.

On another action-packed day, five-time world champion Harrie Lavreysen from the Netherlands defended his sprint title in track cycling, while the Hungarians enjoyed the Seine.

At the Aquatics Centre, Chen Yiwen's consistent performance secured a triumph in the women's 3m springboard, extending China's winning streak in the 2024 Games' diving events to seven.

Chen was the only diver to score more than 70 points in each round on Friday. Her performance allowed China to secure its eighth of a possible eight gold medals by winning the only remaining event on the diving program: the men's 10-meter platform on Saturday.

In table tennis, Ma Long confirmed his status as one of his country's best athletes with his sixth career Olympic gold medal in the men's team event.

The 35-year-old played a part in the 3-0 victory over Sweden that saw China almost win in the French capital.

Mom later called it the perfect end to his Olympic career, but he held back from saying he was retiring. Maybe you will see me on the international table tennis podium in the future. Of course, these are my last Olympic Games. I am very proud and feel very happy.

HUNGARY Kristof Rasovszky competes in the Seine during the final of the men's 10km marathon swimming event on Friday at Pont Alexandre III.AFP

His sixth gold medal moved him past divers Wu Minxia and Chen Ruolin and gymnast Zou Kai, who have won the most gold medals of any Chinese athlete in Olympic history.

China, the undisputed superpower of table tennis, has now won the mixed doubles, women's singles, men's singles and men's team events in Paris.

In the last final on Saturday, China will play against Japan for the women's team title.

Nasar became the lightest man to ever lift 400 kilograms in competition when he broke the world weightlifting record in the 89-kilometer event at the World's Fair in Paris.

The unrivaled weightlifter managed an amazing final lift of 224kg, breaking his own clean and jerk record of 223, set at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix in Doha.

In addition to his best result of 180kg, the 20-year-old broke China's Li Dajin's record of 396kg with a total weight of 404kg.

For me, the Olympics are like going into space, it feels like I'm on Mars, Nasar said.

Unstoppable Lavreysen**

At the National Velodrome, Lavreysen defeated Australia's Matthew Richardson, showing great confidence and strength to win the deciding best-of-three series with ease, 2-0.

Lavreysen has developed into one of the best sprinters in the sport in recent years, winning five consecutive world titles between 2019 and 2023.

CHINAS Ma Long (R) returns as teammate Wang Chuqin looks on during their table tennis doubles gold medal match against Sweden at the South Paris Arena.AFP

He broke the world record during qualifying and with his two consecutive Olympic gold medals he has established his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini also performed well in cycling, as Italy won the women's madison.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won gold in the men's 10km marathon swimming event, while his compatriot David Betlehem took bronze. It was a memorable day for the swimming-mad nation.

Rasovszky clocked 1 hour, 50 minutes and 52.7 seconds, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Germany's Oliver Klemet in the race on the Seine.

Elsewhere, Britain's Toby Roberts was as surprised as anyone when he won the boulder to take the gold medal in a major climbing competition, with Japanese favourite Sorato Anraku having to settle for silver.

Valentin Bontus from Austria won gold in the men's kiteboarding. Toni Vodisek from Slovenia took silver in the final, while Max Maeder from Singapore took bronze.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington shone again at the nautical stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne by teaming up with Alicia Hoskin to win her seventh Olympic gold medal in the women's double 500m kayak race.

On a day of four canoe medals and many close finishes, the Kiwis took an early lead in their final, leaving the rest of the field in their wake and Carrington's gold rush continued, just like the gold rush she achieved in the kayak race on Thursday.

The men's event was a lot more exciting: Germany's Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke won gold, just ahead of Hungary, while Australia took bronze after a photo finish.

China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the women's 500m double canoe final to retain their Olympic titles. The last race of the day in the men's individual canoe event was won by Martin Fuksa of the Czech Republic.

Tebogo enters

On a mesmerizing Thursday night at the Stade de France, Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympic men’s 200m title, beating Americans Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, who had been stricken with Covid, to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.

The brash Lyles was eager to show off his speed and stamina in his favoured 200 metres after winning one of the most exciting 100 metres finals in modern Olympic history.

But Botswana's Tebogo surprised the American with a great run, sending Lyles to bronze and his American teammate Bednarek to silver.

Botswana gold medallist Letsile Tebogo holds his gold medal after the victory ceremony for the men's 200 metres athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 9. AFP

Tebogo clocked a continent-wide record time of 19.46 seconds, leaving a distraught Lyles on the track. Lyles later revealed that he had tested positive for Covid two days ago.

Hours later, Lyles said on social media that his Games were likely over. I believe this is the end of my 2024 Olympics, the sprinter posted on Instagram.

In another stunning performance on the track at the Stade de France, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world record to win gold in the women's 400m hurdles.

The women's 400m hurdles was billed as perhaps the race of the Games, with McLaughlin-Levrone taking on Femke Bol of the Netherlands, the two fastest women ever at the distance.

In the end, the race was hardly a contest, as McLaughlin-Levrone bested the field in a stunning world record of 50.37 seconds. American Anna Cockrell took silver in 51.87 seconds, while Bol finished in third place with a time of 52.15 seconds.

Grant Holloway won gold in the men's 110-meter hurdles in a time of 12.99 seconds, finally adding an Olympic title to the US gold medal haul, while Tara Davis-Woodhall won the women's long jump.

US sneaks past Serbia

In a packed Bercy Arena, the United States had to come back from a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic's Serbia 95-91, keeping alive their hopes for a fifth straight gold medal in the men's basketball team.

But it took a huge effort in the fourth quarter for the Serbs to finally catch up. They had led for most of the game and led 76-63 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Host nation France, led by the mighty Victor Wembanyama, are on course for gold after beating Germany 73-69 in the first semi-final.

Elsewhere, Chang Yuan became the first female boxer to win Olympic gold for China by defeating Turkey's Hatice Akbas by unanimous decision in the women's bantamweight final.

Medals table

(Ranked by country, gold, silver, bronze and total)

China 32 25 20 77 United States 31 38 36 105

Australia 18 15 14 47

France 14 19 22 55

Great Britain 14 19 22 55

Japan 13 8 13 34

South Korea 13 8 7 28

Italy 11 11 11 33

Germany 11 9 8 28

Netherlands 11 6 9 26

Canada 7 5 11 23

New Zealand 6 6 2 14

Hungary 4 5 5 14

Ireland 4 0 3 7

Ukraine 3 4 4 11

Sweden 3 4 3 10

Romania 3 4 1 8

Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5

Brazil 2 6 8 16

Spain 2 3 8 13

Iran2 2 2 6

Bulgaria 2 1 3 6

Croatia 2 1 3 6

Cuba 2 1 3 6

Azerbaijan 2 1 1 4

Belgium 2 0 4 6

Austria 2 0 2 4

Hong Kong 2 0 2 4

Philippines 2 0 2 4

Czech Republic 2 0 1 3

Indonesia 2 0 1 3

Serbia 2 0 0 2

Israel 1 4 1 6

Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7

Jamaica 1 3 2 6

Thailand 1 3 2 6

Switzerland 1 2 4 7

South Africa 1 2 2 5

Denmark 1 2 1 4

Georgia 1 2 1 4

Ecuador 1 2 0 3

Greece 1 1 5 7

Poland 1 1 4 6

Kenya 1 1 3 5

Argentina 1 1 1 3

Chile 1 1 0 2

Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2

Slovenia 1 1 0 2

Uganda 1 1 0 2

Chinese Taipei 1 0 5 6

Guatemala1 0 1 2

Morocco 1 0 1 2

Norway 1 0 1 2

Algeria 1 0 0 1

Botswana 1 0 0 1

Bahrain 1 0 0 1

Dominica 1 0 0 1

Pakistan1 0 0 1

North Korea 0 2 4 6

Turkey 0 2 3 5

Mexico 0 2 2 4

Armenia 0 2 1 3

Colombia 0 2 0 2 Ethiopia 0 2 0 2

India 0 1 5 6

Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4

Lithuania 0 1 2 3

Kosovo 0 1 1 2

Portugal 0 1 1 2

Tunisia 0 1 1 2

Cyprus0 1 0 1

Fiji Islands 0 1 0 1

Jordan 0 1 0 1

Mongolia 0 1 0 1

Moldova 0 0 3 3

Tajikistan 0 0 3 3

Dominican Republic 0 0 2 2

Grenada 0 0 2 2

Malaysia 0 0 2 2

Cape Verde 0 0 1 1

Egypt 0 0 1 1

Refugee 0 0 1 1

Peru 0 0 1 1

Singapore 0 0 1 1

Slovakia 0 0 1 1

Zambia 0 0 1 1

Updated until 11:00 PM (PST)

Published in Dawn, August 10, 2024