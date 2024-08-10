Chinese dominance in diving and table tennis continues, Nasar posts record win – Sports

Connect with us

PARIS: China on Friday won gold medals at the Paris Olympics in diving and table tennis, with Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar setting a world record performance.

On another action-packed day, five-time world champion Harrie Lavreysen from the Netherlands defended his sprint title in track cycling, while the Hungarians enjoyed the Seine.

At the Aquatics Centre, Chen Yiwen's consistent performance secured a triumph in the women's 3m springboard, extending China's winning streak in the 2024 Games' diving events to seven.

Chen was the only diver to score more than 70 points in each round on Friday. Her performance allowed China to secure its eighth of a possible eight gold medals by winning the only remaining event on the diving program: the men's 10-meter platform on Saturday.

In table tennis, Ma Long confirmed his status as one of his country's best athletes with his sixth career Olympic gold medal in the men's team event.

The 35-year-old played a part in the 3-0 victory over Sweden that saw China almost win in the French capital.

Mom later called it the perfect end to his Olympic career, but he held back from saying he was retiring. Maybe you will see me on the international table tennis podium in the future. Of course, these are my last Olympic Games. I am very proud and feel very happy.

HUNGARY Kristof Rasovszky competes in the Seine during the final of the men's 10km marathon swimming event on Friday at Pont Alexandre III.AFP

His sixth gold medal moved him past divers Wu Minxia and Chen Ruolin and gymnast Zou Kai, who have won the most gold medals of any Chinese athlete in Olympic history.

China, the undisputed superpower of table tennis, has now won the mixed doubles, women's singles, men's singles and men's team events in Paris.

In the last final on Saturday, China will play against Japan for the women's team title.

Nasar became the lightest man to ever lift 400 kilograms in competition when he broke the world weightlifting record in the 89-kilometer event at the World's Fair in Paris.

The unrivaled weightlifter managed an amazing final lift of 224kg, breaking his own clean and jerk record of 223, set at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix in Doha.

In addition to his best result of 180kg, the 20-year-old broke China's Li Dajin's record of 396kg with a total weight of 404kg.

For me, the Olympics are like going into space, it feels like I'm on Mars, Nasar said.

