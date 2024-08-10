Camellos' extra-time double gives Spain football gold against France | Paris 2024 Olympic Games

France will not win a gold medal at Paris 2024. Instead, it was Spain who won 5-3 in a stunning men's final after Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time at the Parc des Princes.

This was a truly wild game, an eight-goal, two-hour, see-saw thriller, peppered with brilliant goals, saves, comebacks and an extra VAR equaliser. France will be unfortunate not to have made a sustained period of pressure count. The greatest compliment to Spain’s performance was that at its best it was simply very Spanish.

At the end of which, Spain's men's footballers have now achieved something truly rare, namely winning three titles in four weeks with three almost completely separate teams. Olympic gold follows victory in the final of the Uefa Under-19 tournament last month and victory at the European Championship in Germany two weeks earlier.

Those three titles can now be placed alongside last year's victory at the Women's World Cup. It is an astonishing series of successes for everyone involved in the development and coaching of Spanish football.

Part of the blueprint is the fact that each of those teams has played, if not in the same way, then with similar attributes: high technique, tactical insight and, above all, the ability to see and manage the game in front of them. Game intelligence is the defining quality of Spain’s summer of love, as opposed to an oppressive one-size-fits-all tactical system.

Deep into the second half there was the fascinating sight of six Spanish substitutes, in effect another group of hyper-skilled youngsters, not so much warming up as watching, chatting and following every move. There is much the English game could learn from all this. Plus a change.

The Parc des Princes was packed for this final. The pre-match ceremonies were a delightful Olympic jumble sale, capped off by a live performance of Freed From Desire by the real Gala, a moving moment for anyone who saw this modern terrace classic sung by so many stands full of excited people, as if they had finally seen a real Warhol. Hopefully this will give her downloads a boost, Cline Dion style.

The match started and nothing happened for 11 minutes. Then suddenly everything happened, four goals in 17 minutes, three of them for Spain. France scored first. Lex Baena messed up his clearance. Enzo Millot took the ball and shot early, although Arnau Tenas, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain here, will be disappointed with his attempt to keep the ball out of the net.

Six minutes later Spain levelled with a brilliantly worked goal, Fermn Lpez sidefooting into the corner for his fifth of the tournament after a long spell of slippery possession. And Spain went 2-1 up shortly afterwards with another well-worked goal, this time created by a driven cross from the left by Juan Miranda with Fermn in the right place to tap the ball home.

Spain’s third in the 28th minute came from a free-kick on the left side of the area. Baena stepped back and fired the most deliciously delicate right-footed shot into the corner, Guillaume Restes static on his line, the kind of deception that makes a free-kick goal look so much better.

Thierry Henry brought on fresh legs after the break, replacing Alexandre Lacazette with Arnaud Kalimuendo, who hit the bar with a header just before the hour. France were more patient on the ball, more fluid through midfield, with Manu Kon as an orderly influence.

They started to create chances. Spain looked tired after three intense weeks. Tenas made an astonishing save with his right foot from below. And with 12 minutes to go, France made it 3-2 when a Michael Olises free kick was deflected into his own net by Miranda.

France's hopes of gold were kept alive until the end by a moment of incredible drama when they were awarded an injury-time penalty following a VAR check. Replays showed Miranda tussling with Kalimuendo at the back post for a corner.

The referee, Ramon Abatti, in an extraordinary exhibitionist movement, backed away from his monitor, paused for a moment and then pointed to the spot, like a man pointing out the killer at the end of a particularly dramatic murder mystery.

Mateta buried the ball to make it 3-3 in the 93rd minute. The Parc erupted. France deserved to go deep. But it was Spain who produced the key moment of incision in the 99th minute. Again, it came from a long spell of possession. Acceleration came with a beautiful pass from Sergio Gmez into Camello’s stride. The finish was delightful, over the advancing goalkeeper.

France might well have forced it to penalties. In the event, the match ended in surreal fashion, with Camello scoring a second on the counter, awarded at the final whistle after a VAR check. Spain had scored five in a match in which they defended for over an hour.

For Spain it was the first Olympic gold medal since 1992, but it felt like they had completed a full set.