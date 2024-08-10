Daniil Medvedev lashes out at tennis bosses after rival is disqualified | Tennis | Sports





Daniil Medvedev has lashed out at tennis bosses after he intervened in the row over Denis Shapovalov's disqualification from the DC Open. The Canadian was found in default during his match against Ben Shelton at the ATP 500 event after communicating with a spectator. It was alleged that Shapovalov had cursed at the fan before getting into an altercation with the referee. In addition to his disqualification, Shapovalov was initially stripped of his prize money and ranking points, but had both reinstated upon appeal. However, the 25-year-old was still ordered to pay a fine of 28,000. The handling of Shapovalov's punishment has sparked much debate, with Medvedev being asked for his opinion at the current Canadian Open in Montreal.

The Russian didn't hold back, accusing the ATP of expecting players to behave like robots. He said: I don't think Denis should have been disqualified. From what you hear on TV, he deserved a warning and maybe a fine after the match, but that's it. So I was really, really surprised. I think the ATP is doing good things and not so good things at the moment, but I feel like they don't know where they're going. They want to be like Formula 1 and football. But in this case you can't ask players to stay calm like robots, while around them there is a circus and a show. Things have to be clearer for the players and the spectators.

Although his sentence was reduced, Shapovalov remains unhappy and has vowed to appeal the fine. This week he wrote on X: “I still feel shocked and disappointed by the decision to disqualify me from my match against Ben in Washington. It was not fair to me, him or anyone else who was there to watch the match. “I have of course immediately filed my appeal with the ATP and I am happy and grateful for the quick decision to reinstate my points and prize money. However, I must say that I do not agree with the hefty fine I have received, which is more than half of the prize money I earned last week, and I will continue to fight against it. We will work extremely hard – our tennis careers are our lives and should not be derailed by unnecessary, subjective rules. I also hope that the ATP can introduce better rules to protect players from abusive fans.”

Meanwhile, Medvedev went out early in Montreal, with a surprise defeat against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard came through in three sets: 6-4 1-6 6-2. World number one Jannik Sinner opened his defence of the tournament with a straight sets victory over Borna Coric. Italian Sinner had missed the Olympic Games in Paris due to tonsillitis, but showed no signs of lingering problems as he beat Croatian Coric 6-2 6-4 in just over an hour and a half. Australian Open champion Sinner, who partnered British number one Jack Draper in doubles and reached the quarter-finals, will face Alejandro Tabilo in the third round after Chile's Lorenzo Sonego was defeated 6-4 6-2 later on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1934236/daniil-medvedev-rips-into-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos