Sports
Bus carrying soccer team from Rome, Georgia, crashes and overturns, injuring 11
According to Rome City (Georgia) schools, a school bus was carrying soccer players from Rome high school was involved in a collision with another vehicle late Thursday night. The crash caused the bus to roll over, skid across the road, knock over a utility pole and become entangled in power lines. The accident occurred as the team was returning to the school campus after a preseason practice game against Stonemart late Thursday evening.
The school district issued the following statement via a social media post on Facebook:
“A school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 101 while returning from a football game. All students and staff have been recovered and emergency services are on scene. We will provide updates as they become available.”
According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Highway 101 near Doc Moates Road and Old Rome Road. That’s about 2 miles northwest of Aragon. Locals in the area told the station they saw the bus collide with another vehicle, which was pushed down an embankment, while the bus overturned and hit a utility pole. The crash knocked out power to more than 500 Georgia Power customers.
The report also said 11 patients were transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center. The group included two adults and nine students, and all are expected to recover from their injuries, hospital officials said. Douglas Sutherland, a resident who heard the crash and rushed to the scene to help victims escape the bus, described the injuries he saw.
“There were a lot of cuts, lacerations or bruises,” Sutherland told Fox 5 Atlanta. “I think one of them broke his ankle or something. The other one hurt his shoulder.”
Rome City Schools posted an update around 11:45 p.m. stating that all buses were back on the road and would arrive back in Rome, Georgia in approximately 30 minutes.
Rome finished 11-2 in AAAAAA last season, losing 19-16 in the third round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Thomas County Central.
The Wolves, who are ranked 21st in the SBLive Georgia Power 25 preseason rankings, are expected to open the 2024 season with a home game against Creekside next Friday.
To get live updates on your phone – and follow your favorite teams and top matches – you can download the SBLive Sports app:Download iPhone app|Download Android App
— Andy Villamarzo |[email protected]| @sblivega
