MTSU Men's Tennis Announces 2024 Fall Schedule





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Head coach of the Middle Tennessee men's tennis team Jimmy Borendame has announced a 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2024 fall campaign. The Blue Raiders kick off the new season with two home matches, starting with the Wally Tidwell Tennis Pro-Am on September 6-7, followed by the Blue Raider Invite on September 13-15 at the Outdoor Tennis Facility, where they welcome Tennessee, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Lipscomb. Following the opening game, three consecutive away games are scheduled through October, including the ITA All-Americans Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma from September 22-29, the Belmont Invite in Nashville, Tennessee from September 27-29, and the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals from October 10-14 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Coach Borendame's group will return to Murfreesboro the weekend of October 18-20 to host the Coach Buck Bouldin Fall Classic at the Outdoor Tennis Facility, hosting East Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Virginia Tech. The Blue Raiders follow up the final home event of the fall with their third and fourth ITA events, beginning with the ITA Conference Masters Championships on Nov. 7-10 and the ITA Sectionals at Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida on Nov. 8-10. Middle Tennessee will close out its 2024 calendar with two away tournaments, beginning with the Battle at the Beach in Miramar Beach, Florida from November 8-10, and concluding with the NCAA Individual Championships in Waco, Texas from November 21-24. “The 2024 fall schedule will be unique with the new opportunity to individually qualify for the NCAA Championships,” Borendame said. “Our goals with our fall schedule won't change much, but we need to focus on player and team development. These events will only make us stronger for the spring.” Date Event Location Time

September 6-7 Wally Tidwell Tennis Pro-Am Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBD

September 13-15 Blue Raider Invite Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBD

September 22-29 ITA All-Americans Championships Tulsa, Okla. TBD

September 27-29 Belmont Invite Nashville, Tenn. TBD

Oct. 10-14 ITA Ohio Valley Regionals West Lafayette, Ind. TBD

Oct 18-20 Coach Buck Bouldin Fall Classic Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBD

Nov 7-10 ITA Conference Masters Champ Malibu, California TBD

November 7-10 ITA Sectionals at Florida State Tallahassee, Florida. TBD

November 8-10 Battle at the Beach Miramar Beach, Florida, TBA

Nov 21-24 NCAA Individual Championships Waco, Texas TBD

