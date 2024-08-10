All results as the Netherlands defeated the People's Republic of China in a shoot-out to win the women's gold

The The Netherlands claimed victory at the end of a thrilling gold medal match in women hockey, beating the People's Republic of China in a penalty shootout to secure the gold medal at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium on Friday, August 9.

It was the fifth time The Dutch women's hockey team won the Olympic title and successfully defended the gold medal they won three years ago at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gamesand together with the men's team to win the gold hockey medals at Paris 2024.

I think we'll have a lot of parties in the coming days, said the Netherlands Maria Verschoor. Then we're going to go home, we're going to see the king and queen. I think we're going to have all these festivities.

While the Dutch team dominated the women's hockey tournament, winning all eight games without losing a single game, they looked vulnerable against the People's Republic of China under the bright lights of the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.

They went into the match as the favorite team to win after Beating China 3-0 in the group stageHowever, China tried to turn it around and scored an early goal thanks to Chen Yi.

The Dutch team found themselves in a completely unfamiliar situation during the Paris 2024 competition match: they were behind their opponents and the clock was ticking.

Frederik Matla tried to convert the first penalty corner of the match into a goal for the Dutch team, but her shot hit the crossbar and rolled away from the Chinese goal.

Jibbie Jansen was the next to attempt a penalty corner for the Dutch, but she too failed to get the ball into the net. This gave China the lead in the third quarter of the match, with the clock still ticking for the Dutch gold medal bid.

Matla took the lead again at the penalty corner, and again failed to score for the Dutch. Try as they might, they could not get the ball around the brick wall that was the Chinese goalkeeper You Jiao.

China again maintained a one-goal lead, but had to defend that goal for one more period.

It was Jansen who eventually converted a penalty corner for the Dutch, leveling the match with nine minutes left. Both teams desperately tried to score a goal, but neither succeeded. It was time for a penalty shoot-out.

The Netherlands showed their class in the penalty shootout and convincingly defeated China 3-1 to win a coveted gold medal after an exciting match.

It was a very exciting match, said the Dutch coach Paul van Ass. Well, we attacked and they defended. But because they conceded so early, they had time to defend – and they defended very well. And we couldn't convert many penalty corners.

Still, it was gold for the Dutch and a well-deserved silver medal for the People's Republic of China.

We were really close, said China's coach Alyson Regina Anders. We fought hard. To get to a shootout is pretty good. They were better in the shootout today.

Look, six months ago, a year ago, two years ago, we never thought we would be here. This is just amazing.

They celebrated their achievement together with the Dutch and bronze medal winners Argentinawho defeated Belgium in their own penalty shootout.