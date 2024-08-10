Republic of Korea women's team wins bronze and gold match to conclude Paris 2024 table tennis tournament





Jeon Jihee wins first medal for Korean women's team since 2008. The Republic of Korea secured the bronze medal in the women's team event, ending a 16-year drought since their last podium finish in 2008. Jeon Jihee's convincing 3-0 win over Xiaona Shan sealed the deal, sparking huge joy from the Korean team and fans here at the South Paris Arena. The performance capped a strong campaign by the Republic of Korea women, which saw them beat Brazil and Sweden before losing to top-seeded China. Lee Eunhye moves South Korea one win away from bronze Lee Eunhye delivered a crucial victory for the Republic of Korea by defeating Germany’s Annett Kaufmann to give her team a commanding 2-0 lead in the bronze medal match. Kaufmann, who has been in impressive form throughout the tournament, could not find her rhythm against the determined Korean. Lee’s exceptional control and precision proved too much for the German to handle as the Republic of Korea star dominated the match. With one match remaining, the Republic of Korea are on the verge of securing the bronze medal. Jeon Jihee will take on Xiaona Shan, with a chance to secure the bronze. South Korea takes early lead over Germany The battle for bronze in the women's team event has begun in earnest, with Korea Republic taking an early 1-0 lead over Germany. Korean pair Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Yuan Wan and Xiaona Shan in the opening doubles match. Germany showed impressive resilience, levelling the match at one game apiece before falling short in the deciding fifth game. Shin and Jeon's ability to maintain their composure under pressure proved crucial in securing the opening point for Korea Republic. The stage is now set for an exciting singles match between South Korea's Lee Eunhye and Germany's best player of the tournament, Annett Kaufmann.

Final day of table tennis in Paris 2024: South Korea to battle Germany for bronze

The curtain falls on table tennis competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the women's team bronze medal match kicking off the day. Korea Republic will face a tough challenge from Germany, where they will battle for a podium finish.

