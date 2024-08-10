Google Deepminds robot arm can play competitive table tennis like a human and win

Developing a competitive table tennis player from a robotic arm

Researchers at Google Deepmind, the company's artificial intelligence research lab, developed the ABB technology robot arm in a competitive table tennis player. He can swing his 3D-printed paddle back and forth and win against his human competitors. In the study, published by the researchers on August 7, 2024, the ABB robotic arm plays against a professional coach. It is mounted on two linear gantry cranes, which allow it to move sideways.

It holds a 3D-printed paddle with short rubber pimples. Once the game begins, Google Deepmind’s robotic arm strikes, ready to win. The researchers train the robotic arm to perform skills typically used in competitive table tennis so that it can collect its data. The robot and its system collect data on how each skill is performed during and after training. This collected data helps the controller make decisions about what type of skill the robotic arm should use during the game. In this way, the robotic arm can predict and match the movement of its opponent.



all video footage courtesy of researcher Atil Iscen via YouTube channel

Google Deepmind researchers collect the data for training

For the ABB robotic arm to beat its competitor, the researchers At Google Deepmind, the goal is to make sure that the machine can choose the best move based on the current situation and counter it with the right technology within seconds. To deal with this, the researchers need to write in their study that they have installed a two-part system for the robot arm, namely the low-level skill policies and a high-level controller. The first one includes routines or skills that the robot arm has learned in terms of table tennis.

These include hitting the ball with topspin with the forehand and backhand, and serving the ball with the forehand. The robotic arm has studied each of these skills to build its basic ‘set of principles’. The last one, the high-level controller, is the one that decides which of these skills to use during the game. This device can help judge what is happening in the game at that moment. From here, the researchers train the robotic arm in a simulated environment, or a virtual game environment, using a method called reinforcement learning (RL).



Google Deepmind researchers have developed ABB's robotic arm into a competitive table tennis player

Robot arm wins 45 percent of matches

By continuing Reinforcement Learning, this method helps the robot to practice and learn different skills, and after training in simulation, the skills of the robot arms are tested and used in the real world without any additional specific training for the real environment. So far, the results show the ability of the device to win against its opponent in a competitive table tennis environment.

To see how well it could play table tennis, the robot arm played against 29 human players of different skill levels: beginner, intermediate, advanced and advanced plus. The researchers at Google Deepmind had each human player play three games against the robot. The rules were largely the same as in regular table tennis, except that the robot was not allowed to serve the ball.



The research found that the robotic arm won 45 percent of the matches and 46 percent of the individual matches

From the games, the researchers found that the robot arm won 45 percent of the matches and 46 percent of the individual games. Against beginners it won all the matches and against average players the robot arm won 55 percent of its matches.

On the other hand, the device lost all its matches against advanced and advanced plus players, indicating that the robotic arm has already reached an intermediate level of human play on rallies. Looking to the future, Google Deepmind researchers believe that this progress 'is also just a small step toward a long-standing goal in robotics: achieving human-like performance in many useful real-world skills.'



project information:

group: Google Deepmind | @googledeepmind

researchers: David B. D'Ambrosio, Saminda Abeyruwan, Laura Graesser, Atil Iscen, Heni Ben Amor, Alex Bewley, Barney J. Reed, Krista Reymann, Leila Takayama, Yuval Tassa, Krzysztof Choromanski, Erwin Coumans, Deepali Jain, Navdeep Jaitly, Natasha Jaques, Satoshi Kataoka, Yuheng Kuang, Nevena Lazic, Reza Mahjourian, Sherry Moore, Kenneth Oslund, Anish Shankar, Vikas Sindhwani, Vincent Vanhoucke, Grace Vesom, Peng Xu and Pannag R. Sanketi.