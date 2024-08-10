Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin could learn a thing or two from this important lessons from Steve Yzerman's experiences with the Detroit Red Wings, as Yzerman deals with the challenges of fielding a competitive team.

During his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Yzerman drafted Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brayden Point, creating a core that would go on to become Stanley Cup winners in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Red Wings fans were excited for Yzerman to return to Detroit. They're waiting for the Wings to break out, otherwise they could see Yzerman dismissed.

Here are some key points that could benefit Guerin in his role:

Yzerman took over a team that needed to be rebuilt. While he had an impressive track record drafting Kucherov, Vasilevskiy and Point, the results in Detroit have been slow. Yzerman drafted Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider as his cornerstones.

Raymond could be on the verge of a breakthrough season after scoring 31 goals and 41 assists (72 points) in 82 games in 2023-24. He'll need to be a breakout star in 2024-25 if the Wings are to win a Cup.

Seider has experienced a slight drop in production after scoring 50 points in his rookie season. He has scored 42 points twice in his last two seasons. Seider is a bigger, more physical version of Brock Faber, who will only grow into a major Cup contributor.

Raymond and Seider are poised to become MVP candidates.

Guerin has repeatedly said he has a clear, long-term vision for the Wild and acknowledges that building a contender often takes time. However, Guerin faces the challenge of ensuring Kirill Kaprizov stays in Minnesota. To entice Kaprizov to stay, Guerin wants to make the playoffs.

Patience is key in the development of young players and the overall process. However, Guerin has prioritized Kaprizov and focused on keeping a veteran-heavy team cool rather than allowing some prospects to grow into their roles around Kaprizov.

Yzerman's challenge has been to build a roster that competes effectively. Guerin has emphasized building a cohesive team culture and ensuring new signings fit as players, as well as character and work ethic. Locker room chemistry can significantly impact on-ice performance.

The article highlights the pressure Yzerman is under, especially with Detroit’s recent performances. Guerin should be aware of the expectations surrounding the Wild and prepare for more challenges. Clear communication with fans about the team’s goals and progress can help alleviate some of that pressure.

Yzerman has made key acquisitions, such as Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, to get the Red Wings into the playoffs. But they need to deliver. Guerin may have to take calculated risks to shake up the roster if the Wild continue to underperform. That could mean exploring deals, like Patrik Laine, or making more changes to the coaching staff.

Yzerman’s tenure shows that even highly regarded experts can make mistakes. Guerin needs to maintain a mindset of continuous improvement, be open to learning from mistakes and adjust strategies accordingly. Acknowledging past missteps can help make better-informed decisions for the future.

Yzerman may regret signing Andrew Copp, JT Compher, Ben Chariot and Justin Holl to multi-year contracts, especially Holl, because he often been healthy scratch. Holl is a more expensive version of Alex Goligoski. At least Guerin didn't sign Goligoski for nearly double the price of his most recent contract.

Guerin will have to manage the cap with Frederick Gaudreau, Marcus Foligno and Jake Middletons bloated contracts on the payroll. Can Middleton and Jared Spurgeon continue their success in the coming years? Can Foligno stay healthy? Can Gaudreau stay healthy and play a shutdown role? Would you rather have Gaudreau for $2.1 million or Riley Heidt for an Entry-Level Contract (ELC) of $925,000?

Yzerman's focus on rebuilding through the draft has been essential for the Red Wings as they have more young talent in-house. Guerin should continue to prioritize scouting and developing prospects to create a sustainable model for success that doesn't rely on free-agent signings.

Yzerman has compiled the NHL's second best prospect pool, meaning they can mature their game and won't have a full-time NHL role. However, experts expect Detroit's recently top drafted prospect Simon Edvinsson to get NHL minutes. Guerins has been able to fifth bestprospect pool with Judd Brackett on his side. It's impressive how the Wild have done that by finishing in the soft middle and enduring more first round exits.

Bill Guerin can learn from Steve Yzerman's experiences by taking a thoughtful and patient approach to team building. He must make informed decisions about player contracts, foster team chemistry, manage expectations, and be willing to adapt and learn from both successes and failures.