Sports
Live report and scorecard of Combined Cricket Club vs Stylop Golden Eagles Plate Semi-Final 1
Combined Cricket Club vs Stylop Golden Eagles, Live Cricket Commentary
1
6.6
Noor ijaz to Zubair Ullah, 1 run,
w
6.5
Rahul Kumar c & b N ijaz 21 (12) Noor ijaz to Rahul Kumar, no run, c & b N ijaz,
1
6.4
Noor ijaz to Hunain Hamza, 1 run,
1
6.3
Noor ijaz to Rahul Kumar, 1 run,
2
6.2
Noor ijaz to Rahul Kumar, 2 runs,
0
6.1
Noor ijaz to Rahul Kumar, no run,
End of over 6 (17 runs)
Mohammed Irfan Rana 0 (1)
Rahul Kumar 18 (8)
Combined Cricket Club 63/6
Ghani Rahman 2-0-26-1
Grade number 1-0-6-1
w
5.6
Muhammad Irfan Rana b G Rahman 0 (1) Ghani Rahman to Muhammad Irfan Rana, no run, b G Rahman,
1
5.5
Ghani Rahman to Rahul Kumar, 1 run,
6
5.4
Ghani Rahman to Rahul Kumar, Six,
1
5.3
Ghani Rahman to Rahul Kumar, 1 run,
2
5.2
Ghani Rahman to Rahul Kumar, 2 runs,
6
5.1
Ghani Rahman to Rahul Kumar, Six,
1 wheel drive
5.1
Ghani Rahman to Rahul Kumar, 1 wide,
End of over 5 (6 runs)
Rahman Zaman 6 (6)
Rahul Kumar 2 (3)
Combined Cricket Club 46/5
Noor ijaz 1-0-6-1
Mohammed Shafqat Niaz 2-0-14-4
w
4.6
Rahman Zaman c G Rahman b N ijaz 6 (6) Noor ijaz to Rahman Zaman, no run, c G Rahman b N ijaz,
1
4.5
Noor ijaz to Rahul Kumar, 1 run,
1
4.4
Noor ijaz to Rahman Zaman, 1 point,
0
4.3
Noor ijaz to Rahman Zaman, no run,
2
4.2
Noor ijaz to Rahman Zaman, 2 runs,
2
4.1
Noor ijaz to Rahman Zaman, 2 runs,
End of over 4 (2 runs)
Rahul Kumar 1 (2)
Rahman Age 1 (1)
Combined Cricket Club 40/4
Mohammed Shafqat Niaz 2-0-14-4
Ghani Rahman 1-0-9-0
0
3.6
Muhammad Shafqat Niaz vs Rahul Kumar, no run,
1
3.5
Muhammad Shafqat Niaz v Rahman Zaman, 1 run,
w
3.4
Sardar Ismail b MS Niaz 12 (7) Muhammad Shafqat Niaz to Sardar Ismail, no run, b MS Niaz,
1
3.3
Muhammad Shafqat Niaz v Rahul Kumar, 1 run,
w
3.2
Fawad Ali c & b MS Niaz 0 (1) Muhammad Shafqat Niaz to Fawad Ali, no run, c & b MS Niaz,
w
3.1
Lokesh Kumar c MN JanShahab b MS Niaz 13 (9) Muhammad Shafqat Niaz to Lokesh Kumar, no run, c MN JanShahab b MS Niaz,
End of over 3 (9 runs)
Lokesh Kumar 13 (8)
Sardar Ismail 12 (6)
Combined Cricket Club 38/1
Ghani Rahman 1-0-9-0
Mohammed Shafqat Niaz 1-0-12-1
1
2.6
Ghani Rahman to Lokesh Kumar, 1 run,
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/cricket/combined-cricket-club-vs-stylop-golden-eagles/match/live/78785
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live report and scorecard of Combined Cricket Club vs Stylop Golden Eagles Plate Semi-Final 1
- 'Dreams of thousands of families shattered': PM Modi meets Wayanad landslide victims
- Dopamine treatment eases Alzheimer's symptoms
- The main reason why Prince George, 11, won't be going to secondary school in September and where Kate will most likely choose
- Bill Guerin Becomes the Steve Yzerman of Wild – Minnesota Wild
- Imran Khan says he would 'probably commit murder' if his daughter's teacher…
- Jokowi receives courtesy visit from Sudanese Foreign Minister
- Two men jailed for inciting hate online
- Paris Olympics: Spain wins football gold after 5-3 victory over host nation France in thrilling final
- China tells its Olympic fans to play. #Paris2024 #Olympics #BBCNews
- Fears of a massive earthquake in the Nankai Basin turn into a “reality” among local residents
- New pandas make debut in San Diego, boosting bilateral conservation research
End of over 7 (5 runs)
Zubair Ullah 1 (1)
Hunain Hamza 1 (1)
Combined Cricket Club 68/7
Grade number 2-0-11-2
Ghani Rahman 2-0-26-1