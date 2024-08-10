Young Edmonton Oiler transformed into elite defenseman playing 'old man hockey'





Article Contents I never thought Evan Bouchard would win the Norris Trophy, especially with such fantastic young players as Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Rasmus Dahlin, Miro Heiskanen, Noah Dobson and Adam Fox as his NHL contemporaries. But now, after seeing how Bouchard has drastically improved his defensive game under coach Paul Coffey and especially in the 2024 playoffs, I think Bouchard has a chance.

Article Contents Bouchard was rated as an average defender at best this regular season, but I would argue that his defensive play improved throughout the season. So much so that he was the Oilers' best defender in the playoffs. He excelled on offense and on his own defensive line. How did he do it? Bouchard was a brilliant offensive player all year, posting 82 points in 81 regular-season games and 32 points in 25 playoff games. But his defensive play took a turn for the better in the postseason, so much so that coach Kris Knoblauch consistently and consistently relied on Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm in the toughest game situations. They played a lot of minutes against the toughest NHL competition, and they crushed it. Bouchard is often compared to the great offensive defenseman Larry Murphy, but during the 2024 playoff season I occasionally found myself thinking about another player, all-time NHL legend Niklas Lidstrom of the Detroit Red Wings, both on offense and defense. I don't want to tell you that Bouchard is as good as Lidstrom, but I do want to say that certain aspects of Bouchard's game are starting to resemble certain aspects of Lidstrom's game.

Article Contents For example, Lidstrom would beat opponents up by making long, deadly stretch passes in the neutral zone almost as soon as he had the puck. As soon as the other team had shot the puck out of their zone, he would pick it up and immediately start another attack before the defenders could fully turn or regroup. It was a deadly tactic, and I could see Bouchard using it more and more as the season went on. The similarities to Lidstrom’s game also showed up on defense. In 2009, after studying a 39-year-old Lidstrom going up against Sidney Crosby in his offensive prime, I was deeply impressed by Lidstrom’s old-man defensive game, how he used his head to read the game and consistently thwarted Pittsburgh’s attacks, even as Lidstrom rarely touched anyone, even as he eschewed in-your-face defensive tactics. Lidstrom's game was defined by understanding and cunning. I compiled a list of markers for his defensive game at the time. These were the tactics that marked his excellence: * Skate to where the puck is going, not to where it has been. * Don't hit or get hit.

Article Contents * Move quickly, but don't rush. * Respond, but don't overdo it. * Keep your body between your own net and the attacking player. * Let every man cover his own man. * Focus on the real threat, not the perceived threat. * Cover the passing lanes. It is the man without the puck who is most likely to score. * Don't attack the guy who's gotten past you cleanly. Cover the players who are running for the rebound late in the game. The goalie can stop one, but not the other. In 2024, Bouchard began to do many of these things, allowing the old man into his defensive game. In doing so, the 24-year-old Oilers d-man began to resemble that 39-year-old Red Wings stalwart. And in doing so, Bouchard significantly reduced his big mistakes on Grade A shots per game, but also his worst mistakes. At Cult of Hockey, we define and count all the major mistakes on Grade A shots against, but we also count the worst mistakes like turnovers, bad line changes, bad pinches, allowed breakouts, and pucks deflected close to the net, which are the most likely to result in 5-alarm shots and goals against. During the 2023-24 regular season, Bouchard reduced his error rate on Grade A shots against even-strength players compared to his previous two seasons. In 2021-22, Bouchard, paired primarily with veteran Duncan Keith, committed 1.76 fouls per game (defined as 15 min. ES), which was among the team’s worst numbers. For comparison, the top defensive d-man that year, Cody Ceci, committed just 1.26 fouls on Grade A shots per game. In 2022-23, Bouchard wasn’t much better, committing 1.69 major fouls on Grade A shots per game, this time tied primarily with Philip Broberg and then Mattias Ekholm. Edmonton’s best defensive defenceman that year, Vincent Desharnais, committed just 1.11 fouls on Grade A shots per game. This year, again working primarily with Ekholm, Bouchards improved his defense and reduced his Grade A shots per game errors to 1.48. The team's best was Desharnais with 1.31 per game. But in the playoffs, Bouchard reached a whole new level. He had the lowest percentage of big fouls on Grade A shots of any Oilers defenseman, just 1.13 per game. Once again, he achieved a high level of play that rivals some of the excellent Grade A shot suppression numbers we saw from stalwart defensemen like Adam Larsson and Kris Russell in their Oilers primes, while facing tough minutes against tough competition. That old-school defensive style took Bouchard to a new level of defensive performance, cutting his foul percentage on Grade A shots from 0.47 per game in the regular season to 0.26 per game in the playoffs. If Bouchard can continue to play this type of smart, sharp old defenseman's game, he'll be a two-way player for the Oilers and a serious contender for the Norris Trophy next season. Basic principles of politics Hottest political debate of the summer? Is PeePee weird or Trudope a weirdo? At the Cult of Hockey STAPLES: Oilers star rises above misery: I hope everyone comes back. This team is f*ckin special McCURDY: Oilers add guts, guts, guts to bottom of prospect pool STAPLES: Oilers fans STILL unhappy with management, survey finds McCURDY: How the Oilers replenished their prospect stockpileI STAPLES: Oilers must pay more players than just McDavid and Draisaitl to win Stanley Cup You can also support our journalism by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribers get unlimited access to The Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Edmonton Diary| The Edmonton Sun.

Share this article in your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/cult-of-hockey/edmonton-oilers-evan-bouchard-norris-trophy-niklas-lidstrom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos