Table tennis helps patients with Parkinson's disease and brain tumors
BURLINGAME — Eleven years after doctors told his family they weren't sure he would survive an inoperable brain tumor, 16-year-old Bosman Botha maneuvers around a ping-pong table like an old pro.
His daily training often includes playing volleyball with four-time Olympian Lily Zhang and other Olympic stars, while being coached by Park Ji-Hyun, the former head coach of the esteemed South Korean women's national team.
He glides fluidly from one side to the other. His forehand is overwhelming. His backhand is steady and nearly unbreakable. His smile is relentless.
“I don't think a lot of people know about it,” he said of his tumor. “Now is a good time to tell people.”
Table tennis is back in the national spotlight after Zhang, who grew up in Palo Alto, and Kanak Jha, of Milpitas, both advanced to the round of 16 at the Summer Olympics in Paris. It's the furthest an American has advanced in Olympic competition in the sport, which is typically dominated by athletes from China, Japan and Korea.
But as researchers learn more about the effects of table tennis on improving neuromotor function, it is becoming more than a sport: it is a popular activity for people with brain disorders.
“It improves their motor skills and mental acuity,” said Maureen McComsey, co-founder of nonprofit Ping Pong for Good. “It provides cognitive stimulation in a low-impact, physical way. It helps maintain mobility and balance. And then there’s the magic ingredient of social interactions, which helps improve mental health and overall well-being.”
Ping-pong could have saved Botha's life.
At age 5, his motor skills began to gradually decline. After countless visits to the doctor that led nowhere, his parents requested a brain scan. He was diagnosed with a tumor. Fluid was building up. And because the tumor was in his midbrain stem, there was no way to remove it, said his mother, Huifan Chan. Instead, doctors created a pathway to drain the fluid and relieve the pressure.
“Then he lost his motor control,” she said. “He basically had to learn to walk, sit, hold a pencil, eat.”
Once an active child, Botha began to withdraw into sedentary activities. Instead of climbing on the playground, he stood at the side reading a book.
“I said, 'Why don't you play?'” Chan said. “I later heard that he did it because the kids were making fun of him. He wouldn't move. And because of that, he didn't fully recover.
“It was the most painful thing a mother could hear.”
Botha's parents encouraged him to play every sport and exercise imaginable, hoping that he would regain control of his muscles.
In the end, one sport stuck: ping-pong.
“He realized he needed more physical training to get good at it,” Chan said. “It didn't become a battle for physical therapy. He just enjoyed it.”
Soon his motor skills returned to normal and he no longer withdrew from social activities, instead finding friends in table tennis.
“He loves doubles,” his mother said. “He loves the camaraderie.”
Botha had no idea about his tumor at the time. His parents and doctors felt that explaining it to a young child could be traumatic, so they decided to keep it a secret.
But when he was 14, the tumor had grown so large that action had to be taken. Doctors ordered a biopsy. That's when he discovered it.
“When they did a biopsy, he lost control of his left side,” Chan said. “The doctor said if he wanted to get full control back, he had to do it in two months. It was the love of the sport that got him through it.”
Asked what kept him motivated, Botha smiled and said: “I don't like to lose. Nobody likes to lose.”
With the help of table tennis, Botha regained control.
The research on the positive effects of ping pong is remarkable for people with Parkinson's disease, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, autism, ADHD, people recovering from stroke, and anyone trying to care for their brain as they age.
At Ping Pong for Good, McComsey helped assemble a team of neuroscientists and physical therapists who developed an evidence-based program for patients with Parkinson's disease.
“A lot of them say it reduces their symptoms,” she said. “I had one guy come in with his walker, and he left without his walker because he felt so good.”
A 2020 study completed in Japan showed that patients with Parkinson's disease experienced significant improvements in speech, handwriting, dressing, getting out of bed, and walking after both three and six months of regular ping-pong play.
Research in the United Kingdom has shown that people who practice this sport have a thicker cortex (the part of the brain involved in complex thinking), which can counteract the symptoms of Alzheimer's.
In Korea, a study Among women aged 60 and over, table tennis was found to improve cognitive function more than dancing, walking, gymnastics, or strength training.
At the Olympic Games in Paris, 61-year-old Ni Xia Lian from Luxembourg defeated 31-year-old Sibel Altinkaya from Turkey, then blew kisses to the crowd after her victoryShe reached the round of 16, where she was eliminated by world number one Sun Yingsha.
“It's rare that you play a sport where you're 85 or older and feel like you can compete in a serious way,” McComsey said.
In Burlingame, the sport means so much to Chan that she decided to build a 30,000-square-foot training center, 888 Table Tennis, which opened in 2020.
There, coaches have partnered with Ping Pong for Good to test anti-aging programs and a leading program specifically for people with Parkinson's disease.
The other part of the training complex is used as the official training center for the United States national team.
One of the team members, Nandan Naresh, moved from Illinois to train at 888. At last year's US Open, he paired with Botha in doubles, and they silver won in the U-17 event.
This summer, Botha went to Paris to cheer on his table tennis teammates during the Olympic Games.
“I hope to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” said Botha, who follows Crystal Springs Upland.
He said he has learned to accept the uncertainty of living with a brain tumor.
“I can’t change it, so I shouldn’t waste my energy thinking about it,” he said. “I should just think about what I have to do to win.”
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/08/10/how-table-tennis-is-helping-parkinsons-and-brain-tumor-patients-regain-control/
