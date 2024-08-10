Ground full of glass scattered on Maryland school field – NBC4 Washington





The football field at DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland, was closed after shards of glass were scattered across the surface of the ground. Cellphone video shared with News4 shows rocks, shards of glass and the necks of glass bottles found on the playing field. The findings raised safety concerns among school staff and Maryland State Senator Alonzo Washington. I went to look and concluded it was unplayable, he said. Washington said he first heard about the field issues last week from the athletic department and went to check it out. When he returned this week, he saw no improvements. There was glass all over the field, and the soil they delivered here was big rocks. There was feces from birds and dogs that were in this field, he said. Prince Georges County Public Schools reported that they have made plans to address field surface issues at DuVal High School, Parkdale High School and Largo High School. We heard that there were concerns about the condition of the pitch surface [] and so a plan was developed to immediately address those concerns, Dr. Charoscar Coleman, the district's director of operations, told News4. This Is Why Glass Ended Up On DuVal High Schools Football Field So what went wrong? PGCPS said an initial load of topsoil was placed on the DuVal Highs field earlier this month. That first load was inspected, but the second was not. Our crews weren't able to be there when the second load came and apparently that second load had quite a bit of material in that soil that contaminated the field. There was gravel and glass all over the field, said Sam Stefanelli, the director of construction services. Apparently there was a problem in the factory. This is what we got from the supplier, which caused this problem, he added. Here is the plan to repair the field PGCPS said Thursday that the field will be closed for repairs. The decision comes less than a week before the fall high school season begins. The school district will develop an alternative plan for students to have a playable surface. For the fall, students will also have access to a safe playing field to practice, Coleman said. PGCPS officials said they plan to remove and replace all of the dirt on the field, hoping to have student-athletes playing there before the end of the fall season. Senator Washington said he had secured funding for the field's renovation. News4 asked PGCPS for the name of the company that provided the land. They said they could not share that information due to contractual provisions. News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox. The district said DuVal High is on a list of schools set to receive a comprehensive stadium renovation, which could begin in April 2025.

