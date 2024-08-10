GC Tennis: Tigers off to a great start | Sports

The Corsicana fall tennis team got off to a great start, winning their first four matches of the season and facing a grueling group of teams this week in the Argyle Pool Play Event.

The Tigers opened the season with convincing wins over China Spring, Mansfield, Longview and Hallsville and then moved into the Argyle competition, where they faced a team consisting of strong 6A teams and 5A team Lovejoy.

They opened with 6A Flower Mound, ranked 16th in Class 6A last season, and took a tough 10-9 win, then defeated always-strong 5A player Lovejoy 10-7.

The Tigers won 14-1 against 6A Prosper, but lost their final game 14-5 to Coppell, starting the season with a 7-1 record.

Tiger coach Chad White has put together an impressive schedule (the most ambitious in Tiger program history) because he believes this year's team is so talented and capable of handling the very best competition.

The Tigers, who were ranked 15th in the 5A state poll last season, have been on a roll in recent years, reaching the regional semifinals the past two seasons. Last year, they lost to Frisco Centennial, who went on to claim the 5A state title.

White believes in this team and his kids proved him right this summer when everyone stepped up during volunteer workouts. They showed up early and have gotten off to an impressive start, one they hope will propel them to the best season in program history.

They are well on their way, thanks to an experienced team of players who have improved each season. A team that was eager to start the 2024 season successfully and has succeeded admirably.

Kate Higgs, Avery Williams, Finley Williams and Hannah White all return this fall after fantastic seasons last year, along with Will Higgs, John Higgs, Prez Rios and Davin Munoz — a solid group of players who are better, focused and hungrier than ever.

If you follow the Tiger tennis program, you know that the Tigers have one of the most remarkable streaks in Texas high school sports: a 39-year streak of reaching the postseason every year since 1984. The Big 40 is on the schedule this season.

Coach White responded to the results at Argyle this week as follows:

Day 1

“Our first match in the pool was against Flower Mound, the No. 16 6A team last year,” he said. “We started out playing really well in some areas, but lost a few really close ones, going down 3-4. We had a bunch of players step up to singles and we won 10-9. It came down to the last match with Madison White and she won her match 8-4.

“It was a huge win over a good team,” he said. “In the afternoon we had a pretty tough time with Lovejoy, who we've played in the regional quarterfinals the last two years in a row. We lost a couple of doubles matches that we'd like to get back. We came away with that win.”

Day 2

“The next morning we came out hot,” White said. “The day before, Prosper, who had some good girls, had taken Flower Mound to a 7-10 game, so we knew it was going to be tough.

“We played great and got up 7-0 after doubles. That doesn't happen against good teams,” he said. “We stayed warm and won 14-1. Our last game was Coppell, who finished last year ranked No. 10 in 6A. We knew it was going to be tough and played well to only trail 3-4 after doubles, but their strength in singles was too much for us.”

White said his team had shown a lot at Argyle and the future looks bright after their great start to the season.

“The coaches couldn't be more proud of the way we competed in this event,” White said. “We got better on the second day and the potential is there to continue to grow. We have great kids and that makes it even more fun.”