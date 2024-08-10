New Details on NCAA Penalties for Kentucky Football





It's been a week since the NCAA announced that the Kentucky Wildcats' football and swimming programs are being punished for violations committed in recent years. Now we have more details about the punishment of Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader. Both the football program and the swimming program have been put on probation for two years. Kentucky has agreed to void all 10 wins from the 2021 football season and pay a fine, but the postseason Citrus Bowl trophy was not taken away. In 2022, Kentucky self-reported violations to the NCAA for 11 players who were paid for work that wasn’t at a UK hospital. The Wildcat program kept four of the 11 players out of the league until they were cleared by the NCAA. Two of those four players are Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright. The hospital's transport department supervisor was fired. As for the football staff, no one was forced to resign because no one within the staff was aware of what was going on. However, Stoops had to remove the 10 wins he achieved in 2021 from his career record, which has now dropped from 73-65 to 63-65. He therefore no longer has a winning record. Chris Rodriguez's 2021 season stats have all been erased because he was ineligible and still played the entire season. Rodriguez was stellar in 2021, rushing for 1,379 yards and tying the program record for most 100-yard rushing games. Now that those are off the books, he also drops out of the top 10 in all-time rushing yards at Kentucky. As far as the Citrus Bowl trophy goes, this is a unique situation… The win itself falls within the 10-win bracket and was stripped by the NCAA. However, because the NCAA does not host all bowl games, the Citrus Bowl trophy is not taken and remains in the on-campus training facility. Kentucky must also pay a $5,000 fine, in addition to 10% of the SEC's payout for the Citrus Bowl, which amounts to approximately $800,000. For more information about the settlement, see Hale's story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aseaofblue.com/2024/8/9/24216884/kentucky-football-punishments-ncaa-settlement-mark-stoops-record The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos