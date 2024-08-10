Film to raise money for tennis in the region

Connect with us

AUSTIN A Taylor-based nonprofit is showcasing iconic fashion and an in-depth look at a sports legend this week to raise money for tennis in the region.

The Austin premiere of Danny Lees' documentary film Who Is Stan Smith? will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Austin Film Society, 6406 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 3100, in support of the Taylor Area Tennis Association.

Since its founding in 2011, the association has offered young people scholarships, lessons, tournaments and more.

This is really important for TATA, said President Marcus Reese. This will be our biggest fundraiser to date.

The film, produced by basketball legend LeBron James and sports marketer Maverick Carter, spotlights the life of Stan Smith, who has been best known in recent times for his classic green-and-white Adidas sneakers, but is also known among sports fans for his many on-court accomplishments, including the US Open and Wimbledon championships, and for his philanthropic efforts.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite Adidas gear to a game, and there will be opportunities for photos, drinks and socializing, Reese said.

“We're going all out this year,” Reese said. “Normally you'd have a red carpet for a premiere, but because it's tennis, we're going to have a green carpet, and step-and-repeat banners.

Reese said the idea to host the premiere came from his good friend Anthony Tatu, who had played on several of his adult teams and was familiar with Reese's love for global sportswear brand Adidas.

When I saw the trailer for this movie, I thought, I have to see it, Tatu said. So I went to the website to see if I could find it, or if it was streaming, and the only place it was playing was in Dallas. So I thought, we should have a screening here, and even better if we can support a local tennis club. I thought about TATA, and I thought about Marcus because he's a huge Adidas fan.

Reese said that despite his tennis background and love for the brand, like so many others, he wasn't very familiar with Smith the man, only his shoes.

Everyone I’ve talked to and invited is like, Yeah, I love Stan Smith shoes, Reese said. No one’s talked to me about who he is. You know his shoes. It’s crazy. I’m guilty (too). I’m a professional tennis player. I’m an Adidas fan, and I’m guilty. Still, Tatu, who grew up playing tennis recreationally in the ’60s and ’70s, said Smith is a giant in the sport.

He was once the best American tennis player, Tatu said. Off the court, he became known as someone who was truly a humanitarian. He was close friends with (tennis great) Arthur Ashe and was a voice against apartheid.

Reese said he is grateful to Tatu for everything he did to bring the film to Austin and support TATA.

He has a huge heart for promoting tennis to the next generation, especially kids who are in a position where they probably can’t afford to play tennis, and this event allows us to cast a really wide net, Reese said. This will probably give us programming opportunities for the next couple of years. That’s how big this will be for our revenue.

Tickets for the screening, which is made possible through sponsorship from Workhorse, Dekruyff & Hutchens Law Office and the Capital Area Tennis Association, are available for $35 for general admission or $100 for a VIP Golden Ticket.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/special-screening-of-whois-stan-smith-benefitingtata-at-afs-cinema-tickets-938465895757?aff=oddtdtcreator.

