Finally clarity on why Rodney Hill entered the transfer portal
Former FSU football running back Rodney Hill has had a wild 2024. The former three-star recruit was supposed to be one of the key players returning to the FSU backfield in 2024, but that changed when he entered the transfer portal on December 13th. At the time, there were conflicting reports about what happened, but we knew it was NIL-related. Hill committed to FAMU in Tallahassee, before head coach Willie Simmons left for a job at Duke. Hill backed out of that commitment and committed to Miami, where it seemed like he would be a preferred walk-on before eventually finding a home with the Arkansas Razorbacks in April. Hill spoke with the media after a practice in Arkansas on Friday and finally gave details about his departure from the FSU football team:
“Not a lot of people know this, but my parents were managing my money and stuff like that. My parents had a bad agent and he was texting other schools pretending to be me, so when that got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State,” Hill said. “At the time that I had to leave, I wasn't trying to leave, I didn't want to leave, so I just had to do it and the portal closed. Florida A&M was right next door, so I just had to go there for a month, find a new place.”
It seems Hill has a better representation and wants others to learn from his situation
“I know it's your parents and all that, but sometimes you have to do it yourself,” Hill said. “Sometimes, like with my parents, I know they were trying to do the best for me, but sometimes you have to step up and do it yourself. But to other kids, I would just say don't call an officer right now. Just wait.”
Some of the NIL numbers we heard people ask FSU (or The Battles End Collective) were astronomical for a player who was little more than a backup behind Trey Benson. It makes much more sense now that it was the agent doing the dirty work and probably getting the parents to cooperate (since they hired him). However, I wonder if Rodney Hill doesn't have a case to make since the agent was posing as him while talking to other schools. Sounds like Hill has better representation and wants others to learn from his situation:
That situation offers insight into how the NIL game and the transfer portal have changed college football. Hill is fortunate that he is incredibly talented and has found a home at another big school. There are many stories about players who enter the transfer portal only to fade into obscurity and never earn a degree, let alone play football again. Kudos to him for taking stock of the facts and helping other young players avoid a situation like his. It will be interesting to see if he can become an impact player in his third season in college.
