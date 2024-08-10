Olympic Games-Hockey-Dutch father-son duo come together to celebrate hockey double | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM

By Forrest Crellin

PARIS (Reuters) When Paul van Ass and his son Seve sit down together at the table, they no longer have to worry about the coach-player relationship and can celebrate their gold medals. Two thrilling shoot-outs gave the Dutch their first Olympic hockey double.

However, things were not always easy in the Van Ass family, especially when Paul was allowed to coach the men's team in 2010 in the run-up to the Olympic Games in London, while his son tried to make a name for himself and participate in the national team.

When Paul was making his selection for London 2012 he had a difficult decision to make, Seve was ultimately left out of the team in favour of a more experienced player.

I think you need a hierarchy in the scene. So I didn't choose him to be in the squad. And it was a decision that was obviously very difficult for him, but also within the family, Paul said.

Such a decision in a competitive household could cause a family rift that could take years to heal, but the Van Asss were able to work it out and Seve was not discouraged.

We are a funny family. We can deal with that and we just keep going. The family stays close without gold medals. So that is separate from that. But of course it is unique, added Paul, 63.

Paul van Ass was coach of the Dutch men's team from 2010 to 2014 and took over the women's team in 2022 when Alyson Annan, now national coach of China, left after players spoke out about the negative culture within the program.

“It was a big bonus that he (Seve) was picked (for Paris). He had to work hard for it. But he has proven to be valuable to the team as the older and more experienced player,” Paul said.

I think sports is about going from zero to hero.

Seve played all eight of the Dutch men's matches in Paris as a midfielder. He controlled the midfield and shot on target three times during the tournament, but he could not find the net and score.

According to Seve, the family dynamics are quite calm at the moment.

It was a little bit more difficult when he was the head coach of the men and I was the player. He does his thing with the women and I do my thing with the men.

He doesn't try to coach me. For supporting me, he gives me the strength to perform and helps me when needed, but to be honest, during these Olympics we are both fully focused on our own performance, the 32-year-old added.

So he has his own schedule and rhythm for his own matches and I have the same.

The Van Asss will celebrate their family achievements together with a party, they both said.

No pictures at the party, Paul said with a sly smile.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)