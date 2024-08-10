Sports
Olympic Games-Hockey-Dutch father-son duo come together to celebrate hockey double | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
By Forrest Crellin
PARIS (Reuters) When Paul van Ass and his son Seve sit down together at the table, they no longer have to worry about the coach-player relationship and can celebrate their gold medals. Two thrilling shoot-outs gave the Dutch their first Olympic hockey double.
However, things were not always easy in the Van Ass family, especially when Paul was allowed to coach the men's team in 2010 in the run-up to the Olympic Games in London, while his son tried to make a name for himself and participate in the national team.
When Paul was making his selection for London 2012 he had a difficult decision to make, Seve was ultimately left out of the team in favour of a more experienced player.
I think you need a hierarchy in the scene. So I didn't choose him to be in the squad. And it was a decision that was obviously very difficult for him, but also within the family, Paul said.
Such a decision in a competitive household could cause a family rift that could take years to heal, but the Van Asss were able to work it out and Seve was not discouraged.
We are a funny family. We can deal with that and we just keep going. The family stays close without gold medals. So that is separate from that. But of course it is unique, added Paul, 63.
Paul van Ass was coach of the Dutch men's team from 2010 to 2014 and took over the women's team in 2022 when Alyson Annan, now national coach of China, left after players spoke out about the negative culture within the program.
“It was a big bonus that he (Seve) was picked (for Paris). He had to work hard for it. But he has proven to be valuable to the team as the older and more experienced player,” Paul said.
I think sports is about going from zero to hero.
Seve played all eight of the Dutch men's matches in Paris as a midfielder. He controlled the midfield and shot on target three times during the tournament, but he could not find the net and score.
According to Seve, the family dynamics are quite calm at the moment.
It was a little bit more difficult when he was the head coach of the men and I was the player. He does his thing with the women and I do my thing with the men.
He doesn't try to coach me. For supporting me, he gives me the strength to perform and helps me when needed, but to be honest, during these Olympics we are both fully focused on our own performance, the 32-year-old added.
So he has his own schedule and rhythm for his own matches and I have the same.
The Van Asss will celebrate their family achievements together with a party, they both said.
No pictures at the party, Paul said with a sly smile.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
|
Sources
2/ https://wtaq.com/2024/08/10/olympics-hockey-dutch-father-son-duo-come-together-to-celebrate-hockey-double/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olympic Games-Hockey-Dutch father-son duo come together to celebrate hockey double | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- Prep Tennis: Pleasant Grove Starts Team Season Strong
- Trump Media Reports $16 Million Loss for Quarter on Lower Revenue
- PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs attend Lok Sabha Speaker's 'tea meet', pics go viral India TV
- Saturday's Turkish Super League Predictions Including Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor
- Din Syamsuddin asks Jokowi to cancel Health PP as it harms the mentality of the nation's children
- Finally clarity on why Rodney Hill entered the transfer portal
- Fans take to the streets of Vienna after Taylor's concert attack. #TaylorSwift #BBCNews
- Kanagawa earthquake unlikely to be linked to Nankai Trough, experts say
- CNN has a strange look inside the missile alert facility
- 3rd case of measles reported in Louisiana this year among New Orleans visitor • Louisiana Illuminator
- Who will replace Xi Jinping of Communist China? | Opinion | Political success | Chinese Communist Party | One-man rule