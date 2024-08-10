CU Buffs hold practice at Denver's All-City Stadium – BuffZone





To shake things up a bit, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is taking his team to Denver next week. On Friday, Sanders announced that the Buffs will hold a practice at All-City Stadium on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. and will open the stadium to the public. All-City is home to Denver Public Schools teams and seats approximately 5,000 spectators. “You get into a monotony (during preseason camp) and you get into a routine or a routine, and I don't want to get into a routine,” he said of why the Buffs are going to Denver for that workout. “I try to avoid that (silence). So the thing is, when you're working out in front of a group, nobody's going to make a fool of themselves, right? When you're out there, everybody's going hard, the camera's going to be on them. “We're probably not going to show what we're going to do in the first game, but we just want to change it up. And we also want to give the great fan base the opportunity to touch the young men in this program and see it for themselves.” Coach Prime added that there will “probably” be an opportunity for fans to take photos with players and get autographs. Sold out On Friday, CU announced that its home game against Baylor on September 20 is sold out. It's CU's first game in the Big 12 Conference since 2010, after spending the past 13 years in the Pac-12. CU has currently sold out two of its six home games, including an Oct. 26 game against Cincinnati. Newcomers CU has added three new players to its roster, including offensive line transfer Kardell Thomas. The only new scholarship addition, Thomas played last year at Florida A&M after four seasons at LSU. He previously committed to Central Missouri State before opting to come to CU. Thomas, who is 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, was a full-time starter at FAMU last year, helping the Rattlers win the SWAC and the Celebration Bowl. He played in 11 games with two starts at LSU. CU also added running back Titus Bautista and safety Ian Massey, both walk-ons. Bautista is a freshman from Chicago, while Massey is a graduate transfer from Oregon State. Feeling good A year ago, coach Prime was still recovering from season-ending surgery, but now he's running around the training field and feeling good, he said. “I walk and run and lift every day,” he said. “I'll have my sexy outfit on by the time the first competition is held.” Coach Prime celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday and also became a grandfather for the first time, as his daughter Deiondra had her first child. “Do you understand how beautiful that is, how much of a blessing it is?” he said. Originally published: August 9, 2024 at 5:23 pm

