Tennis courts reopen in Valley Royale after repairs – Times News Online

Tennis players can once again do what they do best on a tennis court in Mahoning Township. According to owner Jenn Everett, the courses at Valley Royale have reopened. Everett said the courts reopened on July 31 after being closed for a week to patch the cracks and repaint the courts. Since purchasing the courts five years ago, my father (Michael Everett) and I have tried to temporarily maintain the courts by patching some cracks and painting the edges of the courts ourselves. But because I knew the courts had not been properly maintained for years, it was our top priority to have them professionally done, she said. Everett said business has been good since the courts reopened. We have had a lot of private lessons in addition to our usual weekly programs of cardio tennis, round robin, socials and team tennis, she said. We also have children's clinics and camps planned for this week. Everett said they will be hosting a fundraiser for the Valley Royale Foundation on August 17. Through the Foundation, they host free clinics in the community, donate tennis equipment and offer tennis instructor training. On September 14th they will organize their end of season tournament with singles and doubles. All levels are welcome. Interested parties can register by sending an email to [email protected]. Everett said they remain open to the public and beginners are encouraged to join them. There are still quite a few events going on for the rest of the summer, so we’re glad everyone has plenty of time to enjoy them before the season ends in November, said Everett, who added that they have a $50 discount code for first-year memberships. Our nets will stay up until Thanksgiving, so it’s not too late to come play. The tennis courts at Valley Royale in Mahoning Township reopened on July 31 after being closed for a week to fill cracks and repaint the courts. PHOTO SUBMITTED

