Vegas Golden Knights schedule for November 2024
Last time, we looked at what October had in store for the Vegas Golden Knights. It featured a battle between the last two representatives of the Western Conference to lift the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights will also make their first challenging test drive against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. But what about November? What Thanksgiving dishes await the Golden Knights? Will we see a battle between Connor McDavid and the Oilers versus Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights?
It’s a game fit for network television, where a channel like TNT would air it for all the hockey fans (they’ll be airing the Stanley Cup Finals next season, by the way). Picture Kenny Albert and Eddie Olyzck on the line, who have become the de facto play-by-play crew in hockey. It would set the stage for another epic showdown between the two rivals.
What else is in store for the Golden Knights in November? Will they turn the Washington Capitals into a turkey? Will they be introduced to the “new” team, the Utah Hockey Club? There are many questions about the upcoming schedule and whether Vegas can come out unscathed. After all, the most triumphant victories are won in the toughest battles. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda for the black and gold in November.
The month of November offers plenty of opportunities turkey and filler for Vegas Golden Knights fans to get their hands on. Some hockey games, however, will capture their collective attention. Here’s what the schedule looks like for the Golden Knights in the second month of the regular season.
Jack Eichel and Co. will get all three games with the Utah Hockey Club in November, starting with the first game (Nov. 2) and ending with the last (Nov. 30). Fans will get to see what the new club has to offer the NHL, including Vegas' first road trip to Salt Lake City on the 15th.
That first game against Utah also sets up the toughest test of the month, where the Golden Knights will also face the Oilers, Kraken and Hurricanes. The reigning Western Conference champions will be looking for revenge, with Connor McDavid looking to have another Hart Trophy-caliber season. But can Vegas stop Edmonton from reaching the top? Stay tuned.
After that, the schedule looks tame, with games against the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals to follow. Fans will likely see Logan Thompson back to T-Mobile Arena, where a cheering crowd awaits. There’s also a road trip up the East Coast, where the Golden Knights take on trade target Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But then the trip begins with games against Ottawa, Montreal and Philadelphia. It’s a golden opportunity to earn points along the way.
Overall, November could be a good month for the Vegas Golden Knights. The team’s tougher games against Carolina and Winnipeg are at home, giving them a chance to jump up the standings. It could also carry momentum into December, when the NHL season really counts. That could lead to the Oilers reclaiming the Western Conference… and even winning the Stanley Cup. Could that be in the cards again?
