USWNT wins incredible fifth Olympic gold medal against Martas Brazil





Hayes first major title as USWNT boss The first half was mainly a success: both goalkeepers managed to keep their team in the game, with enough chances at both ends of the field. Ludmila was denied by Alyssa Naeher only five minutes inside, while on the other hand, Lorraine kept Swanson at bay. It looked like Seleo had taken the lead after 15 minutes when Ludmila fired a shot past Naeher, but the ball was disallowed for offside. Gabi Portilho tried to keep the pressure on with a half-volley from just inside the penalty area, but the American veteran between the posts made another crucial save and kept the score level at half-time. Despite a disappointing start to the second 45 minutes, the US needed just one chance to break the deadlock and that chance came almost out of nowhere. Korbin Albert picked up the ball in the middle of the field and played a pinpoint pass to Swanson, who, one on one, kept her composure and fired the ball home in the 57th minute. It was at this point that Brazil turned to their bank – to Martha. The 38-year-old tried to create clear chances for her team, but Brazil could not find a way to Naomi Girma-led rear line. Despite their best efforts, the South Americans suffered their third defeat in the Olympic final against the US national team since 2004. Emma Hay The team showed a determined performance at all points on the pitch, with Naeher again standing strong to prevent a certain equaliser in the closing stages. “I'm very emotional,” the British coach told Eurosport during the final phase. “It's a dream of mine to be in this position.” She then thanked her late father, who had encouraged her to take on this new management role. She [USA players] They welcomed me so well and took everything I asked for to heart [of them]“They are great people, players and role models. I love them,” she said. The crowd was amazing, Brazil was amazing, I'm just speechless, to be honest, I'm in shock. After more than 70 days in office, this is undoubtedly just the beginning for Hayes and her golden era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/all-football-results-uswnt-take-gold-paris-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos