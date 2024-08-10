Indian hockey lacked astro turf and proper equipment in the 80s. It took 4 decades to make a comeback

The Olympic Games rejuvenate the world every four years, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is one of the richest legacies on the planet. What makes it even more interesting are the various sub-legacies that the Olympic Games have inspired.

TThe year 1896 is one of the most significant in the history of sports, as it marks the introduction of the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. It has been 128 years since this global sporting competition continues to capture the imagination of people all over the world.

In swimming, it is the US, Australia and France that have preserved their heritage. But these three countries have not been able to do the same in diving, where the Chinese are the leaders.

African countries have a strong position in the marathon events at the Olympics and the Russians have consistently performed well in gymnastics.

The countries in the East like China, Indonesia and Malaysia have a rich heritage of success in ping-pong and badminton. Of late, India has offered them a considerable challenge in badminton. The countries in Central Asia and the Caspian Sea have done well in wrestling. Iran and Bulgaria have retained their rich heritage in wrestling and so has Japan.

The English have a rich heritage in cycling, rowing and equestrian events. The Germans have consistently challenged the English in equestrian events. The South Koreans are historically great archers, while the Kiwis have a rich heritage in canoeing that they have retained.

Legacy that stands the test of time

In all the legacies of the Olympic Games, there is one legacy that has stood the test of time. It is the legacy of the nation of India in field hockey. It is indeed one of the greatest sporting legacies in the history of the Olympic Games. From 1928 to 1956, India won six consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Games. India not only won as a team, but it also produced some of the best Olympians in the world.

Major Dhyan Chand Singh scored 14 goals in the 1928 edition, including three goals in the final against the Dutch. Indian hockey has produced some great talents who have excelled not only in the Olympics but in other areas as well.

The captain of the 1928 hockey team, Jaipal Singh Munda, later became a member of the Constituent Assembly that debated India's new constitution. His early childhood years included cattle breeding in present-day Jharkhand.

The 1932 Olympics captain was an extraordinary man in his own right. Lal Shah Bokharis' team won gold for India with ease. He eventually migrated to Pakistan after partition and became Pakistan's ambassador to Iraq and Sri Lanka.

Even after winning in 1928 and 1932, the Indian hockey team was yet to be accepted as the world champions. This was because the European teams had not participated in the 1932 edition of Los Angeles due to the Great Depression. The Indian hockey team put this debate aside in 1936 with Major Dhyan Chand Singh as captain.

Just before their departure to Berlin for the Olympic Games, Indian team lost 1-4 to Delhi XI. Then in the final against Germany, Dhyan Chand lost a tooth in a collision. He then played barefoot to score three goals and India won 8-1 to secure the gold medal.

Dominance of Punjab and rise of Pakistan

The 1948 Olympics were truly historic when independent India defeated England in the final. It was not an easy feat as India had lost four players to Pakistan as a result of partition. This edition produced another stalwart from Punjab, Balbir Singh Dosanjh Sr. He was a jewel to the game.

Simply put, Balbir was one of the best strikers in the history of the game. This sounds even more incredible because Balbir initially started out as a goalkeeper. His father, a freedom fighter, was rarely present during Balbir’s childhood, as he often ended up in prison. By the time the next Olympics were held in Australia in 1956, Balbir had become a world-class hockey player.

He showed his prowess with the stick in a way that keeps this legacy alive even today. The Sikh community and Punjab are a goldmine for great hockey players. It is a legacy within a legacy as far as Indian hockey is concerned. From now on, the tribes of Eastern India have made this legacy richer.

It was clear during Melbourne in 1956 that partition had resulted in a new force in hockey in the form of Pakistan. India lost their gold medal winning streak in Rome in 1960 to Pakistan. An element of rivalry was added to the legacy of Indian hockey. Thus began the era of free flowing hockey with individual brilliance in the form of carrying the ball to the opposition goal. It was the era of dribbling and skill and individuals holding the ball.

The 1964 team had Sikh and Punjabi influences everywhere except for the goalkeeper who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and eventually emerged as a hero in a thrilling match against an attacking Pakistan. Shankar Laxman of the Maratha Light Infantry was the wall of India, as PR Sreejesh has been in recent times. It is fair to say that Sreejesh’s pursuits as a goalkeeper were an extension of what Laxman did for Indian hockey in the 1960s.

India won bronze in 1968 and 1972, both editions of which saw the rise of Pakistan as a force in world hockey. The 1976 edition was the first real setback for Indian hockey at the Olympics, as India failed to make it to the podium. However, India managed to turn things around in Moscow in 1980, with a bit of luck. India benefited from the fact that the hockey giants were boycotting Moscow.

A rich legacy becomes even richer

One of the unique aspects of the rich heritage of Indian hockey is the diversity of players who have represented India. Allan Schofield was born to an Irish father and a Keralite mother. He was a complete outsider to hockey. A budding cricketer to begin with, he quit the game because he could not muster Rs 5 for the monthly stipend. Cricket’s loss was hockey’s gain as Allan went on to become India’s goalkeeper at the Olympics.

Little did we know that the triumph in Moscow in 1980 would lead to a 40-year era before Indian hockey would win another medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The introduction of astroturf in the 1980s was one of the major reasons for India’s failure to win a medal at the Olympics. Karachi had an astroturf surface before India and the Pakistanis had better equipment in the 1980s in the form of Grays sticks from Australia, which were reportedly better than the Vampire of India.

It has taken four decades for Indian hockey to re-establish itself as an Olympic powerhouse. India has now won two consecutive Olympic medals in 2020 and 2024. It is a spectacular achievement. India lost a close match to Germany in the 2024 semi-final and were unlucky to be shown a red card at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Indian hockey has a rich legacy at the Olympics. India won the bronze medal by beating Spain 2-1 to secure its 13th medal at the Olympics. This legacy becomes even richer when we consider the number of great Olympians that India has produced since 1928.

