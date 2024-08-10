Colorado Avalanche Top Stories: Alexandar Georgiev or Justus Annunen?

Alexander Georgiev is running out of mulligans.

Yes, he had a remarkable turnaround in the opening round of the playoffs, leading the league in wins (38) during the regular season. Still, it’s his overall inconsistency that remains a problem. In his second season as the starting goalie, his goals-against average jumped from 2.53 last season to 3.02. Furthermore, should Georgiev continue to struggle as we inch closer to the start of the 2024-25 season, the Avalanche have a Plan B.

After winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2022, the Colorado Avalanche were the odds-on favorite to become just the third NHL team to reclaim the title since 1998. Unfortunately, they didn’t, and neither did another title. While there’s a lot of blame to go around, there’s one weak link: goaltending. The potential solution? Justus Annunen. But there’s some risk involved.

It's complicated

The 24-year-old Annunen has only 18 NHL games under his belt, so let’s not get too excited, but let’s be honest: this kid continues to make significant improvements. He started 12 games last year and went 8-4 with a 2.25 GAA, including two shutouts. Before that, Annunen had three starts in two years. Last season, we got the best sample size from Juice, and he generally outperformed Georgiev.

It’s understandable why the Avalanche continued to show confidence in Georgiev. You don’t want to give up on a player too quickly. On the other hand, you don’t necessarily want to throw your potential next franchise goalie to the wolves too quickly.

Let’s look at this conundrum from a NASCAR perspective. In 1999, an 18-year-old Casey Atwood won two races in the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series, the equivalent of the AHL and NHL. In 2001, Ray Evernham signed Atwood to drive his No. 19 Dodge Dealers UAW Dodge in the top circuit. Some critics thought Atwood was set to be the next Jeff Gordon, while others felt Evernham had moved him up too quickly. His rookie season was a close second, and though he finally found his groove late in the season and even finished second in the penultimate race of the year, Evernham threw him out of the race and Atwood never came back to the plate. In retrospect, he probably would have been just fine.

But the outcome in this case is exactly what the Avalanche are trying to avoid. They know how incredibly talented Annunen is, but they don’t want to ruin him by being impatient. That said, depending on Georgiev’s performance, another year, or maybe less, could benefit Annunen’s professional development. Remember, Dominik Hasek, one of the greatest goalies ever, was once a backup to Hall of Famer Ed Belfour when the duo played together for the Chicago Blackhawks. Every great player was once a prospect or an amateur.

What we experienced with Georgiev and Annunen is nothing new. But if you remember, after the Hawks were swept in the 1992 Cup Finals by Mario Lemieux's Penguins of PittsburghHasek moved on to the Buffalo Sabers. Meanwhile, Belfour was not enjoying the same success as when Hasek left. Both men would eventually lift the Stanley Cup, Hasek with the Detroit Red Wings (2002, 2008) and Belfour with the Dallas Stars (1999).

The risk of keeping Georgiev for an extended period of time is that Annunen will get impatient and want to play for someone else. Who can blame him? We have to look at it from both perspectives, as we’ve explained. Further complicating the situation is that Georgiev is entering a contract season and will undoubtedly seek a $3.4 million raise in 2024-25. Is he worth that money now? That’s a tough question to answer. You have a guy on the hot seat and a cheaper option who could very well be the next star.

Who would you stick with, Avs fans?