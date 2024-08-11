North Platte boys tennis team switches to sole returning college player to lead team in 2024





North Platte boys tennis coach John Lehmer returns as head coach after serving as an assistant coach under Dale Hall for the past two years and coaching the girls at Hershey for a few seasons before that. He takes over the North Platte boys' team, which has just one first-team player and a handful of players with meaningful first-team experience. For those who do, I just love the kids and I do it for them, Lehmer said. Lehmer said this might be the smallest team North Platte has had in the last 20 years. They expect 10-15 kids, and that's with some recruiting Lehmer might have to do to get some more kids to play. The only one returning is Linkon Kuhn, who played at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs last year. The coaches knew he probably wouldn't get many wins at that spot last year, but they knew throwing him into the fire right away would help him in the long run. People also read… It was for the experience, so he would be ready to take the plunge this year, Lehmer said. Lehmer said Kuhn was away a lot this summer so he couldn't play much tennis, but he stayed fit. He may struggle at first, but Lehmer believes he'll find his game by the end of the season. Ohner Boe is looking to make the jump to the varsity team this season as a player who likely could have been there last year, opting to give up his varsity spot so a senior could get him. Incoming freshman Grant Wenberg has been playing tennis since he was in sixth grade and if he plays well, he could immediately earn a spot on the university team. They compete hard, Lehmer said. They don't give up. They don't put themselves down. Join our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent straight to your inbox weekly!

