Sports
Off-field cricket rituals – The Hindu
India is a country of cricket-crazy fans. | Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
It is a relief that India has won the T20 World Cup. Had India lost, the die-hard cricket fan would have lost all meaning in life. Like Guru Dutt in the films of yore, he would have wrapped a black scarf around himself and left home and hearth, wandering aimlessly, with disheveled hair, a dirty face and an ugly stubble. Disillusioned and dejected, his theme song would probably have been Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaayeto kya hai (Even if this whole world is won, so what?)
For him, the cricket fanatic is so crazy that India must win at all costs, even if it means following their superstitions to the extreme.
One notable superstitious fan is Bheeshma. He solemnly swears that he will not watch the match!
He sincerely believes that every time he watches the match, India will lose. And to make India win, he will hurt himself and humiliate himself, and deny himself the pleasure of watching the match he loves the most.
Others reinforce the superstition. After India lost the ODI World Cup final last year, I suddenly got a call from my friend. He had a pointed question: Did you happen to watch the final? Subconsciously I said: Yes. He immediately got angry. Who asked you to watch the match? Now I know why India lost! My friend was so sure that a certain individual watching the match could influence the outcome, albeit negatively, and drown out the prayers of 1.4 billion people in this cricket-mad country!
One form of superstition is the so-called commentator's curse.
The commentator has just praised the batsman to the skies. A magnificent fifty from Virat! He is now hitting in the zone; not just any 100, this time a double hundred, is well within his sight! Before he can finish the sentence, the next ball, Virat hits the ball in the air and he is out without mercy! The commentator is lucky he is not near the cricket fan. He would probably have wringed his neck.
When a commentator from a rival cricket nation praises our team, the cricket fan becomes suspicious and protective. Rohit is just playing with the bowling here. India is gliding to a victory! The Indian fan is not at all happy. He is beating the sides of his head with his fists and putting a black eye drop on the TV screen to ward off the evil eye! I know this commentator very well. In his heart of hearts, all he wants is for his country to win. Never believe him! He is praising India as it were. It is with evil intentions, just to scare us and snatch the victory away from us. Never believe him! Never!
We used to watch cricket matches on the old tube TV. As the match progressed, the TV pictures had a bad habit of shaking every now and then. Someone at home would be called in to hit the TV top.
Every time you hit the top of the TV, the shaking stopped. To our delight, two things happened simultaneously with the hit: the images were restored and to top it all off, the rival team lost a wicket. It was a perfect case of kaaka-taaliyan nyaaya (a crow sitting on a palm tree and a fruit falling off at that moment).
From then on, until the rival innings progressed, the slapper had only one job. He had to cause a wicket by occasionally hitting the TV, even if it meant breaking the TV, all with noble intentions of course!
