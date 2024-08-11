Sports
'Major Breakthrough' in Deuce Knight Pursuit
It seemed like it could happen at any moment with Deuce Knight deciding on the Auburn football program, but he never committed until the first week of August. According to Ryan Roberts from A to Z Sportsthere was a “huge breakthrough” in AU's search for Knight and there is no guarantee the Tigers will wait for his decision before exploring other options.
“According to a source, Auburn wanted to get it done now,” Roberts began, before saying. “This week was the goal, and they didn't want it to take much longer. They had made their pitch, and Knight seemed generally receptive to it.
“The latest that's been going around in this situation is that Knight wasn't ready to make a decision this week. There was still a lot of interest on his part, but he didn't want to make a final decision right now. Knight wanted to push that timeline back and continue to evaluate his options with an August 30th deadline. Auburn reportedly wasn't happy. There's a question of whether Auburn will be patient and whether they'll consider other options. Does that mean things could pick up again in the future if they don't get traction on other options? It's possible, but for now there could be a huge lull in recruiting.”
Despite Knight possibly not being brought in as much as previously expected in Notre Dame circles, Auburn is still doing well in recruiting, to say the least.
Hugh Freeze has 13 blue-chip recruits in his 2025 class and three in his 2026 class. Of course, it’s hard to get too excited about the latter in this era of constant turnover and transfers, but that 2025 class is deep. Considering the number of 2024 blue-chips who signed despite a 6-7 record in 2023, it’s safe to say the bulk of that 2025 class will head to Plains.
The proof of concept will keep the skill position players. Fortunately, Freeze will help prove his offensive coordinator of choice, Derrick Nix. Charles Kelly’s relationship-building helped land eight of the top 10 in-state recruits, all on the defensive end. They won’t back down unless Kelly goes elsewhere. But he feels like a keeper.
Things are looking good on the Plains now. Knight would definitely make it look better.
