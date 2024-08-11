Sports
Sudbury news: City sees growing interest in cricket
Greater Sudbury's premier cricket club says more people are taking an interest in the sport.
Tarang Ingle founded Greater Sudbury's first cricket club, the Big Nickel Cricket Club, in 2009. Aug. 9, 2024. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)
Tarang Ingle was the first to establish the Great Nickel Cricket Club (BNCC) in 2009 out of a love for the sport and a desire to increase its popularity in Sudbury and Northern Ontario.
He told CTV News that interest was initially low and there were only four members initially.
“We played and felt we had to improve in this game,” Ingle said.
Now, more than ten years later, he says a lot has changed.
“From four players to now over 100 players,” he said.
“It's an amazing growth that we've seen.”
An undated photo of members of Sudbury's Big Nickel Cricket Club. (Big Nickel Cricket Club/Facebook)
According to Ingle, cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, although less so in North America.
In recent years, the sport has become more popular in northeastern Ontario due to the increase in newcomers and international students.
“Most of the international students come from different countries. They have all been playing cricket their whole lives,” Ingle said.
When they see that there is a big cricket club, that cricket is played in Sudbury, they come to us and ask if they can join, even though they don't play with a hard ball.”
Sudbury's premier cricket ground is located in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol, built through a partnership between BNCC and the City of Greater Sudbury.
Shelley Walushka, the city’s manager of community initiatives and partnerships, told CTV News that a second cricket club has opened in Greater Sudbury and that the Rainbow District School Board is incorporating the sport into its curriculum.
The Rainbow District School Board has added cricket to its curriculum based on the sport's growing popularity and changing demographics. In this undated photo, students from Lively High School are shown playing the sport. (File photo/Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)
Walushka also noted that interest in cricket has increased over the past decade and that there could be more growth with Cricket will be added to the 2028 Olympic Games.
“We have definitely seen an increase in interest in the sport. People want to play the game and learn about it,” she said.
“A lot of newcomers to our community who are passionate about this game. The sport may not be as well known to many people in Greater Sudbury, but it is definitely growing in popularity across North America.”
This year, the city opened the Copper Cliff baseball field for recreational use.
“This allows people who want to play in a more informal environment to play cricket with a softball or tape ball, which is great for both recreational and grassroots use,” Walushka said.
The city also expanded the Capreol field, which now has a concrete surface and artificial turf for hardball.
“We also added a site screen, the first of its kind in Northern Ontario, which allows us to hold more tournaments outside of the city,” Walushka said.
“Teams from all over Northern Ontario have come to the GTA to play here.”
The Big Nickel Cricket Club and Greater Sudbury Ward 4 councillor Natalie Labbee are pictured with their trophy they won in a regional the club hosted in July 2024. (Big Nickel Cricket Club/Facebook)
Ingle said a site screen is helpful in preventing distractions. Some fields in southern Ontario have them, and Ingle said players from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been impressed with Sudbury's setup.
“When the bowler is delivering the ball, the batsman is batting. If it is darker because we are playing with a white ball, so with a dark background, he can clearly see the ball coming out of his hand,” he said, explaining some of the mechanics of the game.
“The batsman has no distractions and that's very important in cricket. But not many cities have that.”
Walushka said the city hopes to build a cricket field again someday, but there are specific requirements.
Shelley Walushka is the manager of community initiatives and partnerships for the City of Greater Sudbury. August 9, 2024. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)
“To play hardball cricket you need a lot of space,” she said.
“The field (at Capreol) is, you know, 400 feet in diameter. We have a field that I'm standing on here, you know, cemented with that with a turf on top, which really helps to accommodate the game.”
Ingle said the BNCC has big plans for the future. The club is currently working on starting an all-women's team. He said eight women are interested and the hope is to start the team this fall, train over the winter and launch the team next season.
The ultimate goal is to grow the sport in Northern Ontario.
City of Greater Sudbury manager Shelley Walushka practices her cricket skills in Capreol on Aug. 9, 2024. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)
“Ideally we would like to develop one or two more pitches in the city or close to the city where other people who cannot travel can come and play,” he said.
“For that you need some kind of spotlight. It's still a long way to go, but I'm sure that BNCC, together with City, will achieve our goal very successfully.”
