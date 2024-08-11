Sports
Four players 'hit' over R7L in Kerala Cricket League auction
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The player auction ahead of the inaugural Kerala Cricket League (KCL) saw four players secure contracts worth over Rs 7 lakh each. MS Akhil emerged as the most expensive buy in the auction held at the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, with Trivandrum Royals acquiring the all-rounder for Rs 7.4 lakh.
Thrissur Titans spent Rs 7.2 lakh on wicketkeeper-batter Varun Nayanar. Manu Krishnan went to Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs 7 lakh, while Salman Nizar was snapped up by Calicut Globestars for the same amount. In category C, all-rounder M Nikhil was sold for Rs 4.6 lakh to Calicut Globstars with a base price of Rs 50,000. The auction featured 168 players in three categories with different base prices. Category A includes players who played in the IPL and Ranji Trophy, with a base price of Rs 2 lakh. Category B includes players who played in CK Nayadu Under-23, Under-19 state and Under-19 Challenger tournaments, with a base price of Rs 1 lakh.
Category C includes players under 16 years of age playing at state and university level and club cricketers, with a base prize of Rs 50,000.
Notably, seven players from category B were sold for amounts higher than the basic salary of category A, with all-rounder Akshay Manohar fetching the highest price of Rs 3.6 lakh in category B. He was acquired by Thrissur Titans.
A total of 108 players bought by franchises
A total of 108 players were bought by the franchises. All 31 players in category A were acquired, while 21 of the 43 players in category B and 56 of the 94 players in category C found new teams. Earlier selected iconic players include PA Abdul Basith (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Alappuzha Ripples), Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans) and Rohan S Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars). The iconic players get 10% more than the team’s highest purchase.
The auction was hosted by sports presenter Charu Sharma and aired live on Star Sports 3 and OTT platform FanCode.
The Kerala Cricket League matches will be held from September 2 to 19 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. KCL will be officially launched on August 31.
