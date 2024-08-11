Toronto Nationals to take on reigning champions Montreal Tigers in GT20 Canada final





BRAMPTON, Ont. Guyana all-rounder Romario Shepherd took four wickets and then hit two straight fours to lead the Toronto Nationals to the final of the Global T20 cricket tournament with a five-wicket win over the Brampton Wolves on Saturday. Toronto will take on the reigning champion Montreal Tigers in the championship game at the CAA Centre on Sunday. Controversy erupted off the field when the Bangla Tigers Mississauga walked off the field after refusing to play a rain-shortened elimination game on Friday. Montreal was scheduled to play Brampton on Friday. The top two teams in the tournament will compete against each other. The winner will advance directly to the final on Sunday, and the loser will play either the No. 3 Bangla Tigers Mississauga or the No. 4 Toronto Nationals. These teams will play a knockout match on Friday and determine the second finalist on Saturday. The Montreal-Brampton game was cancelled and the elimination game Mississauga-Toronto was postponed due to rain. After several inspections of the field, the umpires and match referee decided that a “super over” would be played at 7:30 p.m. local time to decide the elimination match. Toronto Nationals captain Colin Munro was present for the subsequent coin toss, but Bangla Tigers Mississauga captain Shakib Al Hasan, apparently unhappy with the decision, decided not to attend. “The match director explained to the captain the likely consequences of the said action, after which the umpire called off the match,” tournament organizers said in a statement on Saturday. “Based on the match referee's report, the tournament technical committee unanimously decided to award the match to the Toronto Nationals, who advanced to the second qualifying match against the Brampton Wolves.” Montreal, based on its position at the top of the standings, advanced to Sunday's final, while Toronto took on Brampton to determine the Tigers' opponent Toronto won the toss on Saturday and elected to field. Brampton lost openers Kobe Heft for one and David Warner for 14. But Nick Hobson rescued the innings with a knock of 51 not out with five fours and two sixes. George Munsey added 26 as Brampton ended on 141 for eight in his 20 overs. Shepherd was the best attacker for the Toronto bowlers with four wickets at the cost of 32 runs. Munro led Toronto by 36 runs as the Nationals started well, finishing the six-over powerplay at 63 for one. They reached the winning total with 10 balls to go, thanks to Shepherd's back-to-back boundaries, finishing at 143 for five. — This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 10, 2024 The Canadian Press

