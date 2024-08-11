Spain leads again in men's gold medal final





Preview of Day 16 of Paris 2024 With 15 days now gone, there is only one day of competition left in Paris 2024. After more than two weeks of competition, the final13 gold medalswill be awarded on the last day of the Games, before the closing ceremony in the evening at theStadium of France. Thewomen's marathon(8 p.m.) will conclude the athletics program, a traditional end to that sport, but with a twist, celebrating women in honor of the Women's March on Versailles, a historic event in French history. The public will also have had the chance to run along the course at theMarathon for everyonewhich takes place on the night of August 10 to 11. In the Bercy Arena, thewomen's basketball final(3:30 p.m.) is the final event of the entire Games. Team USA is expected toeighth consecutive title. Cycling (track cycling) – Jason Kenny's successor to be named At theSaint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodromethe last three track cycling finals will take place, including in themen's keirin(1:32 p.m.). The two-time reigning champion,Jason Kennyhas retired, which means that therea new championin the event. British riders have won gold at the event since Beijing 2008, with Chris Hoy winning the two ahead of Kenny. Those are big shoes forJack CarlijnorHamish Turnbullfill. Colombia'sKevin Quinterowho was one of the flag bearers at his country's opening ceremony, is the reigning world champion and will be attempting to win Colombia's first track cycling gold. Closing ceremony brings down the curtain After all the events are over, it's time to finally celebrate the previous 16 days.Stadium of Francewill be the host of theClosing Ceremony(9:00 p.m.), an opportunity for the athletes to talk to each other and reflect on the Olympic Games. In addition, there will be the long-awaited transfer of Paris 2024 toLos Angeles 2028. And as the Olympic crucible is extinguished, attention will turn to the Paralympic Games, which kick off on August 28, andMilan Cortina 2026the next Winter Olympics, just a year and a half away. Medal Events Athletics (track and field)

08:0011:30:W-marathon Basketball

11:3013:30:W bronze medal game;15:3017:30:W gold medal game cycling track)

12:4513:21:W sprint final race 1, race 2;13:3213:38:M keirin final;13:4413:46:W sprint final decisive matchif necessary;13:5614:25:W omnium points race Handball

09:0011:00:M bronze medal competition;13:3015:30:M gold medal competition Modern Pentathlon

12:4013:00:W last laser run Volley-ball

13:0015:30:W gold medal match Water polo

10:3512:05:M bronze medal competition;14:0015:30:M gold medal competition Weightlifting

11:3013:38:Weight +81kg Wrestling

12:0012:35:M freestyle 65kg medal final;12:3513:20:M freestyle 97kg medal final;13:2013:55: W freestyle 76kg medal final 21:0023:15: Closing Ceremony The full day programme can be found here.

