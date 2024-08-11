The South Korean women's table tennis team defeated Germany on Saturday to take the bronze medal in the women's team event.

MATCH STATISTICS

Yay Jihee and partner Shin Yubin scored the first point in their exciting doubles match, 3-2. Germany Yuan Wan And Xiaona Shan came back from a two-game deficit to level the score, but could not hold its own against South Korea in the fifth game.

The first point gave a boost to the rest of the match and South Korea's Lee Eunhye And Jeon Jihee Both won their singles matches effortlessly without losing a single game.

“It was a long competition, but I'm glad I did my best,” Shin said after the victory. “Taking part in such a big event and playing in so many important matches, especially the team event, has been an invaluable experience for me.”

The women's team's bronze medal ends South Korea's 16-year wait since the team last won an Olympic medal in 2008.

Germany's loss of the bronze medal is a painful replay for the team, as they also lost the bronze medal final in Tokyo.

Eighteen years old Annette Kaufmann Team Germany ends the tournament without a medal, but has left an indelible mark on the Games. During her time in Paris, the world number 100 has defeated some of the heavyweights of table tennis with ease, and has defeated the world number 25 Beads silverand the no. 12 Sugarcane Harimoto decided in the team competitions.

“Right now it's pretty hard to focus on the positives, but I can be really proud of myself,” Kaufmann said. “I've beaten players who, maybe six months ago, were so much better than me. It just shows me that hard work pays off.”