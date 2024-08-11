Dutch father-son duo celebrates first golden sweep in hockey

Things weren't always easy in Ass's family, especially when Paul was appointed head coach of the men's team in 2010, in the run-up to the London Olympics, while his son was trying to make a name for himself and compete for the national team.

When Paul was making his selection for London 2012 he had a difficult decision to make, Seve was ultimately left out of the team in favour of a more experienced player.

“I think you need a hierarchy in the scene, so I didn't choose him to be in the team. It was a decision [that was] “That is of course very difficult for him, but also for the family,” said Paul.

In a household full of competition, such a decision could cause a family rift that could take years to heal. But the family could work it out, and Seve didn't let it discourage him.

“We're a funny family. We can deal with that and we just get on with it,” said Paul, 63. “The family stays close without gold medals… but of course it's unique.”

Paul van Ass was coach of the Dutch men's team from 2010 to 2014 and took over the women's team in 2022 when Alyson Annan, now national coach of China, left the program.