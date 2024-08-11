Four players have won more than R7L in the Kerala Cricket League auction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pre-inaugural Kerala Cricket League (KCL) players' auction saw four players getting contracts worth over Rs 7 lakh each. MS Akhil emerged as the most expensive buy at the auction held at the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, with Trivandrum Royals acquiring the all-rounder for Rs 7.4 lakh.

Thrissur Titans spent Rs 7.2 lakh on wicketkeeper-batter Varun Nayanar. Manu Krishnan went to Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs 7 lakh while Salman Nizar was snapped up by Calicut Globstars for the same amount. In category C, all-rounder M Nikhil, who had a base price of Rs 50,000, was sold for Rs 4.6 lakh to Calicut Globstars. The auction included 168 players in three categories with different base prices. Category A includes players who played in IPL and Ranji Trophy with a base price of Rs 2 lakh. Category B includes players who participated in CK Nayadu Under-23, State Under-19 and Under-19 Challenger tournaments with a base price of Rs 1 lakh.

Category C includes cricketers under the age of 16 competing in state, university and club competitions, with a base prize of Rs 50,000.

It is notable that seven players from category B were sold for more than the basic salary of category A and all-rounder Akshay Manohar fetched the highest price of Rs 3.6 lakh in category B. He was acquired by Thrissur Titans.

A total of 108 players bought by franchises

A total of 108 players were bought by franchises. All 31 players in category A were acquired, while 21 of the 43 players in category B and 56 of the 94 players in category C found new teams. Earlier selected iconic players include PA Abdul Basith (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Alappuzha Ripples), Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans) and Rohan S Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars). Iconic players receive 10% more than the team’s most expensive purchase.

The auction was moderated by sports presenter Charu Sharma and was broadcast live on Star Sports 3 and OTT platform FanCode.

The Kerala Cricket League matches will be held from September 2-19 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. KCL will be officially launched on August 31.