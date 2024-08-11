Sports
Four players have won more than R7L in the Kerala Cricket League auction
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pre-inaugural Kerala Cricket League (KCL) players' auction saw four players getting contracts worth over Rs 7 lakh each. MS Akhil emerged as the most expensive buy at the auction held at the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, with Trivandrum Royals acquiring the all-rounder for Rs 7.4 lakh.
Thrissur Titans spent Rs 7.2 lakh on wicketkeeper-batter Varun Nayanar. Manu Krishnan went to Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs 7 lakh while Salman Nizar was snapped up by Calicut Globstars for the same amount. In category C, all-rounder M Nikhil, who had a base price of Rs 50,000, was sold for Rs 4.6 lakh to Calicut Globstars. The auction included 168 players in three categories with different base prices. Category A includes players who played in IPL and Ranji Trophy with a base price of Rs 2 lakh. Category B includes players who participated in CK Nayadu Under-23, State Under-19 and Under-19 Challenger tournaments with a base price of Rs 1 lakh.
Category C includes cricketers under the age of 16 competing in state, university and club competitions, with a base prize of Rs 50,000.
It is notable that seven players from category B were sold for more than the basic salary of category A and all-rounder Akshay Manohar fetched the highest price of Rs 3.6 lakh in category B. He was acquired by Thrissur Titans.
A total of 108 players bought by franchises
A total of 108 players were bought by franchises. All 31 players in category A were acquired, while 21 of the 43 players in category B and 56 of the 94 players in category C found new teams. Earlier selected iconic players include PA Abdul Basith (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Alappuzha Ripples), Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans) and Rohan S Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars). Iconic players receive 10% more than the team’s most expensive purchase.
The auction was moderated by sports presenter Charu Sharma and was broadcast live on Star Sports 3 and OTT platform FanCode.
The Kerala Cricket League matches will be held from September 2-19 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. KCL will be officially launched on August 31.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecordova.ca/2024/08/11/bafork/IN10HAO541189KM38/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Four players have won more than R7L in the Kerala Cricket League auction
- Imran's 'attempts' to get NRO will not succeed, says Governor Kundi – Journal
- RSF: Ten years of state hostility towards the press under Erdogan
- Shinclong MSMEs in Semester I-2024 Absorb 4.7 Million Workers
- China claims 300th Olympic gold medal with women's table tennis team victory at Paris Games | National Sports
- Dutch father-son duo celebrates first golden sweep in hockey
- Earthquake recorded in Miyazaki, no irregular changes in crustal stress
- Xi Jinping stresses family happiness for nation's prosperity
- Jokowi's Pride Project Helps RI Get Durian Collapse IDR 510 T
- US Election 2024: Harris leads Trump in three key states, new poll finds | US Election 2024 News
- South Korea claims bronze in table tennis against Germany in women's team tournament
- Rhode Islander dies from bacteria in seawater