Alabama Football Game Info: What We Learned From Saturday's Practice

Alabama's first American football game of practice camp is scheduled.

The Crimson Tide ran about 102 plays in Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to coach Kalen DeBoer. Of those plays, 81 went to the first and second teams.

Have some explosive plays, have some tackles for loss, DeBoer said. From my standpoint, you want the defense to do a better job on the explosive plays and not give up on them. And then you take pride in the offense and vice versa with the tackles for loss and sacks and things like that.

Alabama holds Fan Day on Sunday with many more practices and another exhibition game next weekend, so the work and preparations are far from over with the first game on August 31st against Western Kentucky.

But Saturday offered a checkpoint of sorts with a bigger setting than just another practice. To get a sense of what the Crimson Tide looked like three weeks before the start of the 2024 season, AL.com spoke with some of the folks who watched the scrimmage that was closed to the general public. Here are a few things we learned.

8/10/24 MFB Fall Camp Scrimmage 1 Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams (2) Photo by Kent GidleyCrimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti

The Latest Ryan Williams Buzz

The hype surrounding Williams is growing by the day.

He should be preparing for his senior year of high school. Instead, Williams is getting rave reviews from those who have seen the work he has put in for the season.

That's what happens when you catch a long touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe. That's what Williams did Saturday. The real deal is a popular description for Williams. He's explosive and a playmaker.

Williams may not start against Western Kentucky, but it can’t be long. There’s a good chance Alabama opens the season with Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice (three veterans) starting at receiver. But every day it seems more likely that Williams will play a role in the offense soon. He’s too good not to.

Jalen Milroe and the quarterbacks

Milroe has shown noticeable improvement, according to multiple onlookers. A common assessment of Milroe from the scrimmage is that he is making progress and looking more polished.

One way he's improved: His decision-making. Milroe seems to be making better decisions in the throws he makes, how he throws the ball and how he directs the offense.

Ty Simpson also received positive feedback. After a strong spring, Simpson continues to represent himself well and has shown improvement this summer.

I thought the plays that are there and you have to make that throw, I think (the quarterbacks) are taking that to a higher level, not just today, but throughout camp they're getting better at it, DeBoer said. And a lot of that is trusting your guys around you that they're going to be where you expect them to be, especially in those moments when you get a little bit of pressure, you get a little bit of a rush around you and just managing it.

The quarterback position appears to be in good hands now and in the future. That was much less clear a year ago when Alabama had a quarterback competition that didn’t resolve until a few weeks into the season. While that starting position now belongs to Milroes, Simpson continues to make strides and impress people.

8/10/24 MFB Fall Camp Scrimmage 1 Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) Photo by Kent GidleyCrimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Other Alabama Scrimmage Notes

– Caleb OdomThe freshman receiver, made one of the other top plays of the day when he secured a one-handed catch along the sideline. Drafted as a tight end, Odom has the physical gifts and traits to be a mismatch. His development will be worth following, as he has the tools to be a problem for defenses.

– The contest for the right tackle continues between Elijah Pritchett And Wilkin-Formby. They're still spinning. Meanwhile, Kadyn Proctor appears to have earned his left tackle spot back after rejoining the team this summer, as was evident during the media-opened practice games last week.

Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) works out drills during an NCAA college football practice, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)AP

– The cornerback competition also seems to be still going on. Theres DaShawn Jonesthe Wake Forest transfer who is the experienced option. Then there is Zabien Browna talented freshman who has generated buzz and received praise. Can Brown's potential carry him past Jones? Maybe, maybe not. Both seem like the two best options at the cornerback position right now versus Morning Jackson. Meanwhile, freshmen Jaylen Mbakwe is also going in the right direction. He is already showing promise.

– The defensive front sounded like it was having a good day with solid pressure. Last Sunday, the defensive line was a group that earned praise from DeBoer as the most consistent so far during the first few days of camp. The position has a lot of experience and depth and could be a foundational piece for this new defense under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

– LT Overton is a name to watch. The transfer from Texas A&M is expected to be one of the top players at the Bandit defensive end position for the Crimson Tide. He appeared to make some plays from scrimmage on Saturday. If he can consistently apply pressure, he could disrupt the offense.

– Jam miller leads a running back group alongside Judge Haynes that has some serious potential. The reviews were solid Saturday for a group that could be one of the biggest strengths of this Alabama team. DeBoer said Miller and Haynes got the most reps with the first team. They did a great job running the ball, physically. It’s really not often that you just think, Aw, come on, or something like that, DeBoer said. So I really feel like we have a great, solid backfield with those two guys.

– Alabama could move the ball a lot this season with all the different options it has. Tight end CJ Dippre could be the beneficiary of more targets, even though he wasn't used much in the passing game last year. But overall, it sounds like there are plenty of weapons on offense for DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan to use this season.

