Anisimova stuns Sabalenka in Toronto to reach first WTA 1000 semifinal





Former world number 21 Amanda Anisimova performed superbly at the National Bank Open in Toronto, with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. The 22-year-old American, who took a sabbatical from tennis in 2023 to prioritize her mental health, recorded her first top 10 victory in nearly two full years with the 1-hour, 27-minute triumph — her fifth win against Sabalenka in seven career meetings. She had lost the last two, including at the Australian Open earlier this year on Sabalenka's way to her second major title. Toronto: Scores|Draw|Order of Play “She's a great player, so it's always really tough to play her. I played her earlier this year at the Australian Open when she was on fire … but I went in with a little bit of a different game plan, and I was really happy with how I was able to execute that today,” Anisimova said afterwards. “I've played a lot of games in the last few weeks and it's really nice to be able to play every day… I'm just really happy to be here.” While Anisimova's victory shouldn't have come as a surprise, the manner in which she did it was, saving all five break points she faced in the first set and winning the last five games of the second set. An American will reach the final in Canada for the second straight year as Anisimova takes on No. 8 Emma Navarro for a place in the final. In Saturday's first quarterfinal, Navarro stopped lucky loser Taylor Townsend's run 6-3, 7-6(5) to also reach a WTA 1000 semifinal for the first time. Navarro fends off Townsend in Toronto to reach first WTA 1000 semifinal

“She's a player who is absolutely on fire right now, she's playing great tennis,” Anisimova said of Navarro. “I'm sure it's going to be a tough match tomorrow. “I'm going to talk to my coach about it because it's been a while since I played her. So I'm going to stick to the basic principles that I've been following and just focus on myself. Yeah, I'm just looking forward to it.”

