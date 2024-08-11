Caroline Harvey is one of many Olympians competing at the USA Women's Hockey Festival in Lake Placid





The USA Women’s Hockey Festival provides a week-long showcase for some of the best female hockey players from across the country. Caroline Harvey, a silver medalist for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, says she enjoys challenging herself against a variety of talented players, something she started doing five years ago with the U18s and hasn’t stopped doing since. “Coming back is always fun,” Harvey said. “You get all the best girls from across the country, and it’s a great level, it really challenges you and you always get something out of it.” Harvey says being a part of previous national teams and the Olympics has only helped her grow her skills, as she looks to set some career highs as a defenseman on the University of Wisconsin’s NCAA Division I team in her junior year. “I mean, they taught me a lot about myself,” Harvey said. “I've also matured through the process. That experience has been great. I can take things from that level and bring them here and also to my college team.” Harvey would add that several other Olympians she played with and watched play have also been her biggest role models in the sport. “I'm still learning from players like Hillary (Knight), Megan Keller and even Cayla Barnes,” Harvey said. “They teach me something new every day, which is nice to learn from them and their experience.” Harvey will compete against 43 other college players at the 2024 USA Women's Hockey Festival in hopes of being recognized for a spot on the 2024 USA U18 women's national team. One good sign for her is that her opponents recognize her strengths on the ice, including fellow Cornell University defenseman, senior Rory Guilday. “She's really good at carrying the puck, keeping her eyes up and being deceptive,” Guilday said. “I feel like I could incorporate a little bit more of that into my game. She's the best defender in the world, in my opinion, so she's definitely someone I can learn from.” The final roster of players who make the USA U18 roster will compete in the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship. Those games will be held in the Czech Republic starting on April 9, 2025.

