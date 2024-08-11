450 players receive cricket gear from the President

Kaieteur Sport – It was a monumental day for cricket in Guyana yesterday as His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali made a historic presentation of cricket equipment to hundreds of players from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy. They were the first beneficiaries to officially be part of what is expected to be a magical journey for the sport.

Among the senior Cabinet members present with President Ali were Prime Minister Mark Philips, Finance Minister Ashni Singh, Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr., Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Housing Minister Colin Croal, Health Minister Dr Frank Antony and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn.

Hundreds of young cricketers from the Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara teams of the GCB Academy received bats, balls, pads, helmets and other accessories. These equipment were handed over individually to each boy and girl at the Arthur Chung Centre on the East Coast during the foundation stone laying ceremony on Saturday.

In his opening address, Minister Ramson said it was a momentous day for cricket, the government and Guyana as a whole.

Today is a historic day. Never before has such a huge investment been made for young cricketers across the country, the Sports Minister said.

Ramson took the opportunity to commend President Ali on behalf of the Ministry of Sports for his leadership, his love for cricket and his drive to take the sport to the next level through a number of national initiatives, projects and programmes.

The Sports Minister said Guyana is preparing for the 2028 Olympic Games where Guyana aims to be part of this global event for the first time ever.

Finance Minister Ashni Singh said it was a privilege to be present with President Ali at such a historic event for the continued growth of Guyana as a nation.

Singh called the move a truly historic event and spoke about opportunities outside of sports, such as access to universities, adding that this is the best time to be a sportsperson or a young professional.

His Excellency opened his speech by saying that today is not about cricket but about holistic living. We believe that the plans we have can help create an ecosystem for cricket, the leader of the country said.

The project was entirely implemented by President Ali as it was imperative to provide first-hand the equipment needed to create a strong development structure across Guyana. He ensured that hundreds of current and future players from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy are now better equipped for the journey ahead.

With the GCB Academy now extending into areas as far as Morocco, President Ali called on the board to focus on other rural areas such as Region 7 and the hinterland regions to harness the natural talent.

I believe that the raw talent that exists in these regions can make a valuable contribution to cricket. At the same time, I advocate the return of the ball-in-sock setup in the homes of all cricketers. I encourage them to spend less time on equipment and more time concentrating on hitting the ball.

Cricket is more than just showing up and holding a bat. If you are talented and gifted, you have to give more of yourself, Ali said. He urged players not to get carried away by their talents or skills, but to be more humble and dedicated in mastering their skills as professionals.

He added that if players don't have natural talents and gifts, they can easily keep their skills dormant if they don't take the time to develop or nurture them.

The President challenged Attorney General and Law Minister Anil Nandlall to prepare manuals on the rules and laws of cricket which can help GCB in their mission to grow the sport in all aspects in the right way.

Investing in sports is a big part of the One Guyana movement. We will be hosting Region 6 international cricket at the stadium next year, and the government has already put in a request to host the full Women’s CPL tournament in Anna Regina next year.

The Region 10 cricket venue will be ready by the end of the year, while the indoor facility in Providence is nearing completion. Plans are already underway for a 50-acre cricket academy on the East Coast. All of this is part of the president’s vision for cricket development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Phillips called yesterday's presentation to the children 'Strategy in Action' and added that the expansion of cricket in Guyana will undoubtedly help the West Indies team to reclaim the title of 'best in the world'. (Clifton Ross)

