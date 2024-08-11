Fantasy Football 2024 Rankings, Draft Prep: QB, RB, WR, TE Picks, ADP, Cheat Sheets, Tiers of the Best NFL Draft

After finishing dead last in total offense in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams got back on track a season ago thanks to breakout performances from two young players. Puka Nacua was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Kyren Williams was a fifth-round pick in 2022 who touched the ball just 44 times as a rookie. However, both players were among the best at their positions, finishing in the top 10 in the Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Fantasy Football WR Rankings, while the Rams finished No. 7 in total offense and enjoyed a 10-win season.

Finding such players at any position can be a boon to your Fantasy football 2024 success. Having a reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings can give you a head start in finding these types of talents. They can also help you prepare for big runs at a position ahead of your upcoming 2024 Fantasy football picks. If you’re looking for 2024 Fantasy football advice, Be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would not live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle’s 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He would have a 1,000-yard season but only 72 receptions with four touchdowns and would finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record with Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and chronicling Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. It also names previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like that was in contention for a championship.

The model is powered by the same people who generate forecasts for all three major fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big gap in rankings. The 2024 Fantasy Football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy Football Standard forecasts are updated multiple times a day, so you’re always getting the best fantasy football advice and latest fantasy football tiers.

SportsLine has now simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and published the latest 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets and draft advice, along with the top Fantasy QB, WR, RB and TE picks.Head over to SportsLine now to check them out.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Below are SportsLine's top three Fantasy Football QB picks for 2024:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts was QB3 in Fantasy football last season, and got a huge boost with his rushing ability on the goal line. He tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (15) last season, as the tush push on the goal line and in short-yardage situations remains one of the most unstoppable plays in football for Philadelphia. The Eagles kept their top three pass-catchers (AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert), so that offensive consistency helps Hurts climb to the top spot in the model's 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and combined with his ability to extend drives and score touchdowns, he's become an elite fantasy quarterback in recent seasons. Allen had a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns last year to reclaim his position as fantasy football's all-time scoring QB. Allen has finished QB1 in three of the last four seasons and was QB2 the other year. He should finish at or near the top again this season.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is coming off Kansas City's second straight Super Bowl championship and is one season removed from his second MVP Award. He was QB8 in Fantasy football last season, which ended a streak of three straight top-five finishes for Fantasy football quarterbacks. Talent-wise, few would argue that Mahomes is the best quarterback in football, and you can't go wrong with him as your 2024 Fantasy football quarterback.Check out more top QBs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Below are SportsLine's top three Fantasy Football RB picks for 2024:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The biggest blow to McCaffrey's fantasy stock during his professional career has been his health. He's missed just one start in two seasons in San Francisco, and it's resulted in him being the 2023 rushing leader with 1,459 yards on the ground. Expect McCaffrey to have another big season for the 49ers, and for him to come off the board early in Fantasy football drafts.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson's numbers were strong last season, but he finished as the RB17 in fantasy points per game as Arthur Smith preferred to give the ball to Tyler Allgeier. He's expected to have a bigger workload in 2024 as the Falcons have a new coaching staff and should have a much bigger fantasy impact.

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall's rookie campaign was derailed by a season-ending ACL injury, but he's bounced back in style in 2023. New York's QB carousel put a lot of work into the run game, and Hall finished the season averaging 4.5 receiving yards per game with five touchdowns. He also had 76 receptions, up from just 19 the season before.Check out more top RBs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Below are SportsLine's top three Fantasy Football WR picks for 2024:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb finished with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 14 total touchdowns last season (all career-highs), and the underlying stats were all strong as well. His 181 targets led the NFL and he also ranked first in red zone targets (31), YAC (680), route wins (323) and Fantasy points per game (23.7).

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: While Lamb led the NFL in receiving, Hill led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13). He's the NFL's ultimate home run hitter, and Mike McDaniel has used him to relentlessly attack opponents. Hill's 36.9% target share was the highest in the NFL, and his 44.0% air yards share ranked second among NFL receivers.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown is an undeniable star now, but the former fourth-round pick still plays with a huge chip on his shoulder and it shows. He caught 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns (all career highs) last season despite playing through injuries, and he plays in one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL.View more top WRs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Below are SportsLine's top three Fantasy Football TE picks for 2024:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City's wide receiver struggles didn't just affect Mahomes last year, but Kelce as well. With no outside threats, defenses were able to focus more on the future Hall of Fame tight end. With the addition of WRs Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy, that shouldn't be the case in 2024, as Kelce could reclaim his throne as the top Fantasy tight end.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Before breaking his leg in Week 11 last year, Andrews was on track for the most touchdowns and the second-most receptions and receiving yards in a season. So the Ravens' overhaul of WRs hasn't diminished the production of their stud tight end. Andrews has been as consistent as they come, ranking in the top five in positional Fantasy points every season from 2019-22.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta had a historic first season, setting the NFL rookie record for catches by a tight end (86) and tying the record for touchdowns by a first-year tight end (10) in the Super Bowl era. He also broke through the proverbial rookie wall, leading the league in Fantasy points over the back half of the 2023 season. A year of pro experience will only help him in 2024, and he's a focal point of one of the league's most explosive offenses.Check out more top TEs here.

How to Find Proven Fantasy Football Rankings for 2024, Advice

Now that you know who the top three players are at each position, you’ll want to check out SportsLine’s full 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets. The model has identified a top-10 running back stunner, and knowing who that is could give you a huge leg up in your league. Head over to SportsLine now to get the 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2024 Fantasy Football rankings? And which RB will shock the NFL with a top 10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model who has a history of making league-winning decisionsand find out.