Three-star safety Brandon Logan commits to Notre Dame Football

The reason became clear on Saturday when he made a verbal commitment to the Irish.

Logan, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, had verbally committed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt since November 2021. However, Logan announced via social media Friday night that he was withdrawing his pledge to the Commodores.

Logan has been on Notre Dame football's radar for over a year, but the Irish only began making an effort to sign him in June. A four-star safety, Ivan Taylor was in the process of reconsidering his commitment to Notre Dame, ultimately resulting in a transfer to Michigan on July 8, Notre Dame evaluated Logan as a possible replacement.

Notre Dame initially offered Logan as a baseball player in June with a chance to be a preferred walk-on with the football program. Then the Irish turned it into a football scholarship offer in July. Indiana and Iowa have previously offered Logan football scholarships, and Vanderbilt recently did the same.

Logan excelled on the football field during the Sniders Class 5A state championship season last fall, recording 95 total tackles and six interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns, in a 13-1 campaign.

Notre Dame football tested Logan during the Irish Invasion camp in June to further evaluate him. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, a 4.16-second 20-yard shuttle and cleared 10 feet, four inches in the long jump. Logan returned later in June for another recruiting visit to get a better sense of what a potential future at Notre Dame would look like.

“The Irish are getting a free safety-type player who can move well in Logan,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. “The Indiana native reads the quarterbacks' eyes well to put himself in the right position. He's a good athlete who can accelerate quickly to make plays anywhere on the field. Logan diagnoses plays quickly, which makes him a dangerous playmaker. We'll see him make an impact early in his career in South Bend.”

Logan gives Notre Dame three more safety commitments in the 2025 class, joining four-star safety teams Yes Don Blair And Ethan LangNotre Dames' full class includes 22 commitments and is ranked No. 6 in the country by Rivals. Logan is one of just five in the Notre Dame class with a three-star rating.

