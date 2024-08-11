Connect with us

Three-star safety Brandon Logan commits to Notre Dame Football

Three-star safety Brandon Logan commits to Notre Dame Football

 


Notre Dame offered Brandon Logan a chance to make a career in college American football a reality.

Logan, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, had verbally committed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt since November 2021. However, Logan announced via social media Friday night that he was withdrawing his pledge to the Commodores.

The reason became clear on Saturday when he made a verbal commitment to the Irish.

Logan has been on Notre Dame football's radar for over a year, but the Irish only began making an effort to sign him in June. A four-star safety, Ivan Taylor was in the process of reconsidering his commitment to Notre Dame, ultimately resulting in a transfer to Michigan on July 8, Notre Dame evaluated Logan as a possible replacement.

Notre Dame initially offered Logan as a baseball player in June with a chance to be a preferred walk-on with the football program. Then the Irish turned it into a football scholarship offer in July. Indiana and Iowa have previously offered Logan football scholarships, and Vanderbilt recently did the same.

Logan excelled on the football field during the Sniders Class 5A state championship season last fall, recording 95 total tackles and six interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns, in a 13-1 campaign.

Notre Dame football tested Logan during the Irish Invasion camp in June to further evaluate him. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, a 4.16-second 20-yard shuttle and cleared 10 feet, four inches in the long jump. Logan returned later in June for another recruiting visit to get a better sense of what a potential future at Notre Dame would look like.

“The Irish are getting a free safety-type player who can move well in Logan,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. “The Indiana native reads the quarterbacks' eyes well to put himself in the right position. He's a good athlete who can accelerate quickly to make plays anywhere on the field. Logan diagnoses plays quickly, which makes him a dangerous playmaker. We'll see him make an impact early in his career in South Bend.”

Logan gives Notre Dame three more safety commitments in the 2025 class, joining four-star safety teams Yes Don Blair And Ethan LangNotre Dames' full class includes 22 commitments and is ranked No. 6 in the country by Rivals. Logan is one of just five in the Notre Dame class with a three-star rating.

Notre Dame baseball would also benefit from having Logan on campus. Logan batted .441 with 30 hits, 30 runs scored, 12 RBIs, 10 doubles, one triple and one home run. He walked 16 times, was hit by a pitch eight times and struck out nine times for a .581 on-base percentage. Logan used his speed to steal 26 bases in 24 games.

Logan, an outfielder, also played a national baseball circuit this summer with the Canes Midwest out of Brownsburg, Ind. Perfect Games' best grade for Logan is a 9.5 from his previous national showcase appearances. The Perfect Games player rating system describes a 9 as a prospect who could be selected in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. A 10 is a potential very high draft pick or elite-level college prospect.

What awaits Logan at Notre Dame is an opportunity to further develop his potential in both football and baseball.


