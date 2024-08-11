Sports
Florida State's football school, Burt Reynolds Hall, is set to be demolished
Florida State Football success during his Dynasty Era can be attributed to coaching, talent and plan.
Burt Reynolds Hall, a soon-to-be-demolished dormitory across from Doak Campbell Stadiummay also have played a role.
“Living so close to each other, we were able to hold each other accountable without anyone getting mad,” said former FSU All-American defensive back Clifton Abraham. “It's like living in a big house.
“It was a brotherhood that went far beyond football.”
Burt Reynolds Hall was the football team's dormitory from 1987 to 1995, until an NCAA rule change eliminated athlete-only dorms. Now it has a wrecking ball date, according to FSU Facilities Design and Construction.
According to officials, the area will be used as a parking lot.
Although abandoned, dilapidated and surrounded by a fence with No Trespassing signs, the complex brings back fond and fun memories for many former players. Although there was a lot of craziness and sometimes problems, players pointed to unity, closer communication, camaraderie and accountability.
And that's without even mentioning the program's 96 wins and first national championship in 1993.
“Burt Reynolds Hall provided a family and neighborhood atmosphere,” said Charlie Ward, who led the Seminoles to the national title against Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.
Ward, a senior, was the program's first Heisman Trophy winner and roomed with freshman running back Warrick Dunn as a favor to coach Bobby Bowden. Dunn's mother, Baton Rouge police officer Betty Smothers, worked as a security guard and was ambushed and killed during a botched robbery attempt in January 1993.
“We learned to take care of each other while also visiting our teammates and just hanging out,” Ward told the Democrat. “That's why we were such a close-knit team.”
Longtime FSU pastor Clint Purvis often led Bible studies in the dormitory, and recalled one time when an emotional freshman running back came in and announced that his mother was ill. The player said he didn’t know what to do and asked the group of 20 to pray for her.
“We talked and prayed and God sustained him,” Purvis said.
Seminole Boosters, Inc. was previously owned by Burt Reynolds Hall
Seminole Boosters, Inc. previously owned the 60-unit complex on Hayden Road for 36 years and sold it to the FSU Research Foundation in 2020. It became a student housing complex after the NCAA banned athlete-only housing.
The complex consisted of three two-story buildings and was once a swimming pool.
Abraham shared a room with fellow defensive linemen Corey Fuller and Corey Sawyer, calling their corner apartment the “Corner Store.” Former FSU defensive All-American Peter Boulware, a successful owner of a Toyota dealership in Tallahassee, described Burt Reynolds Hall on social media as the “craziest football dorm ever.”
Former FSU assistant coach (1985-93) Wally Burnham oversaw the dormitory for seven of his nine years with the Seminoles. While the NCAA said athletes should be integrated into, rather than isolated from, the college experience, Burnham credited Burt Reynolds Hall for fostering team bonding
“Teams always talk about chemistry and camaraderie, and (Burt Reynolds Hall) was a real testament to those two words,” Burnham said, chuckling and also admitting that players were often warned when he visited. “But it was fun because you really got to know the guys, just sitting in their rooms and talking.”
Former FSU quarterback (1987-91) Brad Johnson moved into Burt Reynolds Hall's Apartment 205 as a freshman. He roomed with defensive lineman Gene Houpe, also from North Carolina, for four years and fellow quarterback Jeff McCrone for one year. He didn't know either player before they became roommates.
Johnson remembered barbecues, where receiver/hunter Matt Frier often tended a pig, foot races in the parking lot, checkers and pool parties. And then there was the time Johnson accidentally emptied a cup of ice from the second floor onto linebacker Marvin Jones below.
Jones, who did not see the assailant, shouted angrily and in a booming voice, “Who is that?”
“I crawled like a bear to my room because I was so scared he was going to beat me up,” Johnson said, laughing. “I didn't tell Marvin it was me until a couple of years later. But it was a great place, a great location right across from where you needed to be. I really enjoyed it.”
Although namesake Burt Reynolds did not contribute financially to the building, Seminole Boosters, Inc. wanted to pay tribute to the former FSU football player and Hollywood icon.
Reynolds, who died in 2018, attended the ribbon cutting and dedication in 1987. He, his wife Loni Anderson, actors Dom DeLuise, Bernie Casey and Ricardo Montalban, and FSU officials rushed to a dormitory as a thunderstorm approached.
“Burt was in his element, telling stories about Hollywood, Clint Eastwood, his FSU and acting careers,” said Rob Wilson, FSU's associate athletic director for communications. “If we had a cigar and a drink, we'd still be listening to him.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/2024/08/10/florida-state-footballs-dorm-burt-reynolds-hall-set-for-demolition/74741601007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brexit: Davis's downsides this week
- Florida State's football school, Burt Reynolds Hall, is set to be demolished
- Cricket: Bangladesh to travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule, says PCB
- Resigning as Golkar chairman, Airlangga thanks Jokowi, Luhut et al
- Three-star safety Brandon Logan commits to Notre Dame Football
- Ambassador Xie Feng Attended the Opening Ceremony of San Diego Zoo's Panda Ridge_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
- TV's Jonnie Irwin remembered at cricket match
- Reuters reports a Taiwanese-owned cargo ship caught fire at a busy port in Zhenjiang Province, China
- Airlangga thanks Jokowi, Prabowo after resigning as Golkar chairman
- Trenton National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) Holds Anniversary Ceremony for Haggerty Pavilion
- Japan Earthquake | National and World News
- Tragedy and Triumph in World Events