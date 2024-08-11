Florida State's football school, Burt Reynolds Hall, is set to be demolished

Florida State Football success during his Dynasty Era can be attributed to coaching, talent and plan.

Burt Reynolds Hall, a soon-to-be-demolished dormitory across from Doak Campbell Stadiummay also have played a role.

“Living so close to each other, we were able to hold each other accountable without anyone getting mad,” said former FSU All-American defensive back Clifton Abraham. “It's like living in a big house.

“It was a brotherhood that went far beyond football.”

Burt Reynolds Hall was the football team's dormitory from 1987 to 1995, until an NCAA rule change eliminated athlete-only dorms. Now it has a wrecking ball date, according to FSU Facilities Design and Construction.

According to officials, the area will be used as a parking lot.

Although abandoned, dilapidated and surrounded by a fence with No Trespassing signs, the complex brings back fond and fun memories for many former players. Although there was a lot of craziness and sometimes problems, players pointed to unity, closer communication, camaraderie and accountability.

And that's without even mentioning the program's 96 wins and first national championship in 1993.

“Burt Reynolds Hall provided a family and neighborhood atmosphere,” said Charlie Ward, who led the Seminoles to the national title against Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

Ward, a senior, was the program's first Heisman Trophy winner and roomed with freshman running back Warrick Dunn as a favor to coach Bobby Bowden. Dunn's mother, Baton Rouge police officer Betty Smothers, worked as a security guard and was ambushed and killed during a botched robbery attempt in January 1993.

“We learned to take care of each other while also visiting our teammates and just hanging out,” Ward told the Democrat. “That's why we were such a close-knit team.”

Longtime FSU pastor Clint Purvis often led Bible studies in the dormitory, and recalled one time when an emotional freshman running back came in and announced that his mother was ill. The player said he didn’t know what to do and asked the group of 20 to pray for her.

“We talked and prayed and God sustained him,” Purvis said.

Seminole Boosters, Inc. was previously owned by Burt Reynolds Hall

Seminole Boosters, Inc. previously owned the 60-unit complex on Hayden Road for 36 years and sold it to the FSU Research Foundation in 2020. It became a student housing complex after the NCAA banned athlete-only housing.

The complex consisted of three two-story buildings and was once a swimming pool.

Abraham shared a room with fellow defensive linemen Corey Fuller and Corey Sawyer, calling their corner apartment the “Corner Store.” Former FSU defensive All-American Peter Boulware, a successful owner of a Toyota dealership in Tallahassee, described Burt Reynolds Hall on social media as the “craziest football dorm ever.”

Former FSU assistant coach (1985-93) Wally Burnham oversaw the dormitory for seven of his nine years with the Seminoles. While the NCAA said athletes should be integrated into, rather than isolated from, the college experience, Burnham credited Burt Reynolds Hall for fostering team bonding

“Teams always talk about chemistry and camaraderie, and (Burt Reynolds Hall) was a real testament to those two words,” Burnham said, chuckling and also admitting that players were often warned when he visited. “But it was fun because you really got to know the guys, just sitting in their rooms and talking.”

Former FSU quarterback (1987-91) Brad Johnson moved into Burt Reynolds Hall's Apartment 205 as a freshman. He roomed with defensive lineman Gene Houpe, also from North Carolina, for four years and fellow quarterback Jeff McCrone for one year. He didn't know either player before they became roommates.

Johnson remembered barbecues, where receiver/hunter Matt Frier often tended a pig, foot races in the parking lot, checkers and pool parties. And then there was the time Johnson accidentally emptied a cup of ice from the second floor onto linebacker Marvin Jones below.

Jones, who did not see the assailant, shouted angrily and in a booming voice, “Who is that?”

“I crawled like a bear to my room because I was so scared he was going to beat me up,” Johnson said, laughing. “I didn't tell Marvin it was me until a couple of years later. But it was a great place, a great location right across from where you needed to be. I really enjoyed it.”

Although namesake Burt Reynolds did not contribute financially to the building, Seminole Boosters, Inc. wanted to pay tribute to the former FSU football player and Hollywood icon.

Reynolds, who died in 2018, attended the ribbon cutting and dedication in 1987. He, his wife Loni Anderson, actors Dom DeLuise, Bernie Casey and Ricardo Montalban, and FSU officials rushed to a dormitory as a thunderstorm approached.

“Burt was in his element, telling stories about Hollywood, Clint Eastwood, his FSU and acting careers,” said Rob Wilson, FSU's associate athletic director for communications. “If we had a cigar and a drink, we'd still be listening to him.”